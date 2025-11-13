The Minnesota Timberwolves have gotten off to a strong start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 7-4 after a recent win over the Utah Jazz. Anthony Edwards has picked up right back where he left off after missing a few games due to a hamstring injury, continuing to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

Recently, Jacksonville Jaguars star Travon Walker, who was a football player at the University of Georgia while Edwards played basketball there, stopped by the “Third and Long” podcast to recall a hilarious story about Edwards.

“Man we had a class together, too. So it’s probably like one of the first two days of class or whatever. I go in the class, I see him in the class. I’m like, ‘Alright, we in the same class or whatever.’ After this day bro, I don’t know if this should be public or not,” said Walker. “It’s over with now. Like, I never seen this man in a class ever again in my college career. I’m not going to say I went to every class either but I never saw him in no other class ever.”

Luckily, Edwards' basketball talents carried him to being the number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (while Walker went on to become the number one pick in the 2022 NFL Draft), and the rest is history.

A hot start for the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to mostly hold down the fort in Edwards' recent absence and now are hoping to vault up the Western Conference standings now that he is back and healthy.

Edwards has shown improved playmaking instincts so far this year, which is especially important now that Mike Conley is coming off the bench, but of course is still continuing to put the ball in the basket at an absurd clip as well.

In any case, the Timberwolves will next take the court on Friday evening for a home game against the Sacramento Kings.