The Minnesota Timberwolves had a convincing win against the Sacramento Kings, defeating them 144-117. Toward the end of the game, Anthony Edwards interacted with a young fan, and he gifted him his jersey. Edwards was asked about the moment, and he shared the reason why he did it.

“I used to be at the game when [Kevin Durant] came to play Atlanta for OKC… I used to hope I could get a jersey, but I was always in the nosebleeds,” Edwards said. “So just finding that one fan. He said he supports me a lot and he was super happy to get my attention, so I said I was going to give him my jersey tonight.”

Edwards has let it be known that Durant was his favorite player growing up, so it makes sense that he used to want his jersey. Being able to pay it forward to other fans now that he's in that position means a lot, and it shows that Edwards cares about the fans.

This isn't the first time that Edwards has given a jersey to a fan this season. When he came back after his hamstring injury and played against the New York Knicks, he gifted a fan his jersey. Come to find out, that fan had just beaten cancer, which probably made her night even more special.

Timberwolves looking to build consistency

The Timberwolves are on a two-game winning streak, and they've played well since Edwards has returned from injury. Against the Kings, Edwards finished with 26 points, and Jaden McDaniels followed with 21 points. There has been a lot of hype surrounding McDaniels, as many believe that this season he's showing that he can be a true two-way talent for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves started the season a little slow, even with Edwards healthy, and they weren't playing the brand of basketball many are used to seeing from them. Now, it looks like they're finding their way, and Edwards has to lead the pack for them.

“We’re only going as far as he takes us,” Julius Randle said about Edwards via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “We gotta help him get back in with him and get back in the flow with everything.”

Just like he was against the Kings, he has to be aggressive every night on both sides of the ball, while other players do what they have to do to support him.