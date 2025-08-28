After it appeared that Malik Beasley was in the clear from a gambling investigation, various teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, have expressed interest in signing him. Beasley could still face charges for sports gambling. Still, the Timberwolves have reportedly reached out to Malik about a potential reunion.

Beasley enters the picture as a late free agent, garnering some attention, according to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

“The recent disclosure that Malik Beasley is no longer the target of a federal gambling investigation has injected the free agent marketplace with some late-summer intrigue, since Beasley is coming off his best season and was expected to sign a three-year deal worth $42 million to return to the Pistons before initial word of the investigation emerged,” Fischer reported.

“Yet it's likewise true that a subsequent report from Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports clarified that Beasley still faces some potential legal hurdles to clear before returning to the league.”

Still, there are a few teams lined up to pursue Beasley once those hurdles are resolved.

“League sources say that four primary teams have been in contact with the sharpshooter's representation in hopes that he can eventually be signed. They are Cleveland, New York, Minnesota, and the incumbent Pistons,” Fischer adds.

“It's believed that none of the conversations, to this point, have advanced to the deal-making stage, with the league office itself also expected to conduct its own investigation of Beasley.

“Yet as colleagues such as Mike Scotto and Ian Begley have indicated on X, these teams continue to keep tabs on the situation in the event that Beasley becomes truly signable. Sources say Beasley will ultimately be seeking a deal north of the veteran minimum and would figure to command that — if the 28-year-old can indeed play on with no off-court obstacles — after he shot a robust 41.6% from deep last season on high volume,” Fischer concluded.

Article Continues Below

Four teams reportedly interested in signing Malik Beasley

As the offseason winds down, Malik Beasley could be a late-summer signing for a handful of teams reportedly in the running. Those four teams include title-contending squads and the Pistons, as well as the Timberwolves mentioned above.

“League sources say that four primary teams have been in contact with the sharpshooter's representation in hopes that he can eventually be signed. They are Cleveland, New York, Minnesota, and the incumbent Pistons,” Fischer said.

“It's believed that none of the conversations, to this point, have advanced to the deal-making stage, with the league office itself also expected to conduct its own investigation of Beasley.”

The NBA could have an update on Beasley at some point in the near future.