Charles Barkley has never been shy about his opinions, but during the NBA's opening week, the Hall of Famer admitted something rare. Before the debut of Inside the NBA on ESPN, he was nervous.

“I was nervous today,” Barkley said. “Every person who has ever touched a basketball wanted to be on ESPN. They are the greatest sports network ever, and to be working for these guys is an honor and a privilege.”

That admission came as Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal made their long-awaited debut on ESPN after decades on TNT. Despite months of speculation about whether the show would change, the first episode proved otherwise. The same chemistry, laughter, and chaos that made Inside the NBA a staple remained intact.

From the opening moments, it was clear little had changed. The set looked familiar, the banter felt effortless, and the jokes came quickly. Johnson guided the discussion, O’Neal and Smith poked fun at Barkley’s flattery of ESPN, and the crew even mocked up a fake schedule of appearances for him, joking that he would be working around the clock.

Fans loved Inside the NBA's return on ESPN

The debut also featured Barkley’s trademark humor and his new, slimmer look. O’Neal dubbed him a “sex symbol,” while Barkley credited his doctors for helping him lose weight with GLP-1 medication. The crew’s teasing only added to the show’s signature energy.

Fans online praised ESPN for leaving the program untouched. “As much as we criticize ESPN, they did the smart thing by not changing a thing,” one viewer wrote.

Even Barkley’s mishap, snapping his glasses mid-show, became an instant highlight, with Johnson and company replaying it multiple times for laughs.

For all the buildup, the move to ESPN ended up proving one thing. Inside the NBA does not need fixing. It remains the gold standard in sports studio television, a mix of analysis, humor, and authenticity that no other show can match.

Barkley’s nerves may have been real, but so was the magic that followed. The boys are back, and basketball fans everywhere can breathe easy.