The Green Bay Packers still do not know which quarterback will lead them in their Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Both Jordan Love and Malik Willis are listed as questionable with just two games remaining until gameday.

Love and Willis both logged limited practices on Thursday, leading to a questionable tag on the Packers' official Week 17 injury report. Love has been practicing all week, but the development is an upgrade for Willis, who did not take the field on Wednesday.

Both players got injured during the Packers' devastating Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears. Love suffered a concussion early in the game, a few quarters before Willis hurt his shoulder on a hard fall late in the game. Love never returned, but Willis was able to finish the game under center.

While Love has been practicing more than Willis, he remains in concussion protocol late in the week. Willis claimed he is ready to go and expects to play in the event Love cannot get cleared in time.

In the event neither is able to play, Green Bay has 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune on its practice squad. However, the team has yet to elevate Tune to the active roster, suggesting its confidence that at least one of Love or Willis can play.

The Packers and Ravens both have everything to play for in Week 17, with each team still fighting for a playoff bid. Green Bay ceded control of the NFC North with its last defeat but remains in position to earn a Wild Card bid, while Baltimore is clinging to a glimmer of hope after going 1-3 in its last four games.

With Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful on Thursday, the Ravens find themselves in an even worse quarterback situation than the Packers.