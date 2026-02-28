Some see Dwyane Wade as one of the best basketball players of modern NBA, and his portfolio supports that claim. What his portfolio also supports is that he is a very successful entrepreneur, but that is a story for another day.

The Miami Heat legend is also a rotating hybrid game and studio analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage, and if this latest clip is anything to go by, Wade does not need all the hustle. That is because he still has it, evidenced by a clip from the NBA on Prime set, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

HE STILL GOT IT! Dwyane Wade hits the no-look jumper 🔥 (via @NBAonPrime) pic.twitter.com/skonV7g5Qc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2026

In it, Wade can be seen almost overconfidently hitting and sinking a no-look jumper before casually strolling over and dapping up several members of the team. Wade is part of a star-studded NBA on Prime roster which also includes Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Udonis Haslem, Steve Nash and Candace Parker.

“Light work for D. Wade,” the clip said.

Spending the vast majority of his career with the Miami Heat, Wade won three NBA Championships (2006, 2012, 2013) and was named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP. Statistically, his dominance is undeniable: he earned 13 All-Star selections, eight All-NBA Team nods, and three All-Defensive Team honors.

During his peak in the 2008–09 season, Wade won the NBA scoring title by leading the league in both total points (2,386) and points per game (30.2). To this day, he remains the Miami Heat’s all-time franchise leader in points, games played, assists, steals, shots made, and shots taken, while also holding the NBA's all-time record for blocked shots by a guard.

And well, Wade continues to find the same kind of success off the court as well. He has aggressively bought into sports ownership, acquiring minority stakes in the NBA's Utah Jazz (2021), the WNBA's Chicago Sky (2023), and the MLS/NWSL's Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals.

Through his 59th & Prairie Entertainment banner, he has become a heavyweight producer, securing two Sports Emmy Awards (for The Redeem Team and The Dads) and an Oscar nomination for the short documentary The Barber of Little Rock.