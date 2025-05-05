Amazon Prime's NBA coverage will be loaded with Hall of Fame experience and championship rings next season. The streaming giant officially announced that 2006 Finals MVP Dwyane Wade, two-time regular season MVP Steve Nash, WNBA legend Candace Parker and Miami Heat staple Udonis Haslem will come aboard as analysts, beginning in the 2025-26 campaign.

Although Wade seemed like a logical fit to join the NBC team after he served a color commentary role for the network during the Paris Olympics, a deal with Amazon has been anticipated for a while. He and Parker transitioned into television around the same time, occupying regular roles on TNT's Tuesday show. The latter remained a key member of the panel through this year and has been working in the broadcast booth during the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The two Illinois natives, along with Nash, are expected to rotate between studio and in-game analyst duties. Their inclusion in Amazon's programming was expected, but Haslem's hiring is somewhat of a surprise. The 20-year power forward, who won three championships with Wade and spent his entire NBA playing career with the Heat, has seen his stock soar this year.

Haslem has provided analysis for ESPN and NBA TV, blending knowledge with personality. He specifically has plenty of insight to offer regarding defense, considering he made a name for himself doing the “dirty work” in the low post. Haslem will operate as a studio analyst alongside 2011 Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki and three-time All-NBA Second-Team selection Blake Griffin. TNT's Taylor Rooks will be the host.

Amazon Prime's vision is becoming clearer. It is hoping to make a strong impression on fans by bringing in mostly household names who have had an impact on the game for decades. After reaching a massive 11-year agreement with the league in 2024, the company is looking to start off the partnership with a bang.