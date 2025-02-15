NBA All-Star game weekend viewers didn't take to Kai Cenat and Druski's game. The two celebrities got some negative reviews on social media, for their performances in the NBA celebrity game Friday.

Druski finished the game with four points. Kai Cenat didn't fare much better, as he was seen air balling shots.

“I enjoy most of what Kai Cenat does … but he is really, really bad at playing basketball,” Skip Bayless said on X, formerly Twitter.

Others had more fun with it.

Druski claimed after the game he was dealing with the flu, so that could have affected his performance.

Others weren't quite so hard on the guys. The NBA posted to its social media account that the guys did a great job.

Team Bonds won at the celebrity game, over Team Rice.

Kai Cenat and Druski are big NBA fans

Cenat and Druski both are very influential celebrities who also love basketball. The two were hustling for loose balls during the celebrity game, and clearly weren't afraid to put up shots. They probably won't be offered NBA contracts any time soon, though.

Druski probably didn't make things easier for himself, as he bragged before the game about what his stat line would be. He predicted big numbers, but that didn't translate for the comedian.

Druski and Cenat are both American comedians and influencers. Druski has been involved in sketch comedy and Cenat has a large social media following. He's taught Travis Hunter how to do some dance moves, which Hunter used when he was playing at Colorado.

It will be fun to see if the two celebrities return to All-Star weekend in the future to play again.

The All-Star game festivities continue Saturday, ahead of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night. Saturday night will be the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and skills challenge.