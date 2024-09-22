Colorado football player Travis Hunter celebrated in a very special way when his team defeated Baylor in overtime Saturday. Hunter unleashed a dog celebration that will remind fans of YouTube sensation Kai Cenat.

Hunter got on his hands and knees like a canine to celebrate his team's win. It was an homage to Cenat, who showed Hunter the move as part of a web stream lesson on touchdown celebrations.

Colorado moved to 3-1 on the season following the team's thrilling win over Baylor. The Buffaloes are also 1-0 now in the Big 12 conference this season. Colorado fans stormed the field following the win, and Hunter seemed to enjoy his time celebrating with them.

Travis Hunter is a play maker for Colorado football

Hunter finished the Baylor contest with seven receptions for 130 yards. He's made several big plays for the team this season, on both sides of the football. Hunter is a two-way star who also takes snaps in the Colorado football secondary. Hunter has expressed his desire to keep playing on both offense and defense as he moves on to the NFL.

This season Hunter has 37 receptions for 472 yards, and 5 touchdowns. He also has 14 tackles on the year, including nine solo stops. He forced a fumble that sealed the win over Baylor, and also posted an interception this season. Hunter is living up to his reputation as a fierce defender. He was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 Conference.

Colorado football looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign. The Buffaloes finished last season 4-8, and stumbled through the team's final year in the Pac-12. The team has nearly matched their win total from 2023, and started Big 12 conference play on the right foot. Colorado fans hope the wins keep coming, as the school looks to go to the College Football Playoff.

Colorado next plays UCF on Saturday.