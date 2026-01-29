The Sacramento Kings will travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers, and the NBA injury report has some big names. After a dominant game for Joel Embiid, he, along with Paul George and Russell Westbrook, is all on the Kings-76ers injury report before the teams meet tonight.

The report highlights that both Embiid and George are probable. However, Westbrook is questionable. Malik Monk is questionable with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Keegan Murray will not play in this Kings-76ers game. Quentin Grimes is also questionable with a right ankle sprain. Likewise, Kelly Oubre Jr. is available despite a knee injury.

Both Embiid and George have dealt with minor injuries for some time. But they both played and thrived. George dominated the Bucks, scoring 32 points to lead the Sixers, while Embiid added 29. Westbrook played in the Kings' recent game, scoring 14 points on 6-for-19 shooting in a 103-87 loss to the New York Knicks.

Embiid and George have been instrumental this season for the 76ers. Currently, the Sixers are 25-21 and sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. While the 76ers are not Eastern Conference contenders yet, they have a chance to make some noise. Conversely, the Kings have had a season to forget, coming in at 12-36 and second-to-worst in the Western Conference.

With the potential availability of Embiid and George, the 76ers are favored by at least 11 points on most books. If both can play, they will look to continue their homestand with a victory, especially with a West Coast trip on the horizon next week.