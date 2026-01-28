There is a sentiment among league circles that the contract Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer of 2024 is one of the worst in the NBA at present. George signed a max deal worth a total of $212 million over four years, and yet his play has only declined since. In fact, heading into the 76ers' Tuesday night clash against the Milwaukee Bucks, George has missed three of their past five games and averaged 9.5 points in the two games he suited up for.

But every now and then, the vintage version of George shows up on the hardwood. The 76ers were certainly blessed with this increasingly rare sighting on Tuesday, as George's heater during the third and fourth quarters led Philly to a comfortable win over the Bucks in the end. The 35-year-old veteran wing finished with 32 points on the night, with 16 of them coming in the third period, as he made nine triples in a certified turning back the clock moment.

PAUL GEORGE IS SCORCHING HOT IN Q3‼️ 16 in the period to go along with his 26 points!pic.twitter.com/OaWU6EkoKB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2026

76ers fans applaud Paul George for vintage performance

It wasn't like George was simply doing his damage off catch and shoots. He was also putting Bucks defenders through the ringer off the bounce. He was also looking spry out there, moving off the ball and finding his spot via screens from his teammates. He finished the night with an efficient 11-21 shooting from the floor, and 76ers fans gave him his flowers for getting his team the victory.

“Paul George looked like his 2013-2014 self tonight,” X user @LegendNTheMakin wrote.

“Vintage Paul George tonight if we can get that for the playoffs I like our chances in the east #sixers,” @Dmoney87_ added.

“When Paul George is healthy, he’s one of the best pure hoopers to ever play the game,” @WithTheH_ furthered.

“Paul George on fire rn might warm the city of Philadelphia,” @spelledleila expressed.