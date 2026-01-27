The Philadelphia 76ers are currently gearing up for Tuesday night's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both Paul George and Joel Embiid are on the injury report for this game, with Embiid being listed as questionable due to left knee injury management, and George as probable with the same situation. Here's everything we know about the injuries to George and Embiid and their playing statuses against the Bucks on Tuesday.

Paul George and Joel Embiid's injury status vs the Bucks

Given his probable designation on the injury report, it seems more likely than not that George will be able to suit up against the Bucks on Tuesday night. George has been in and out of the lineup all year for the 76ers, but has been making more appearances in the lineup recently as the season wears on.

Meanwhile, Embiid has not been available as often as some 76ers fans were hoping coming into this year, but he has been able to ramp up the production in recent weeks when he has been on the floor.

Quentin Grimes is questionable for this game for Philadelphia with a right ankle sprain, while Kelly Oubre Jr. is available to play as he recovers from a left knee injury.

Article Continues Below

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain out of the lineup after recently suffering a right calf strain, while Kevin Porter Jr. will also miss this game with an oblique injury.

The 76ers are looking to bounce back after an ugly loss on Monday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets, with the team going down by an astonishing 50 points heading into the fourth quarter before making the final score slightly more respectable.

They'll have a good opportunity to get back in the win column against a Bucks team that has been listless without Antetokounmpo in the lineup this year.

Tipoff between the Bucks and 76ers is set for 8:00 pm ET from Philadelphia.