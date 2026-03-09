The Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks never backs off from a challenge on the court and off the court. The 30-year-old has utmost faith in himself and has taken on feuds with multiple legends of the game in recent years, including Draymond Green and LeBron James.

Well, during his recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game opposite Gillie Da King and Wallo267, Brooks ended up throwing shade at a range of NBA stars. While reviewing a list of the league’s top-50 players by Complex, Brooks was asked whether he thought he deserved to be ranked higher than the No. 48 he had mustered.

“No, even though he’s having a great year,” he said about Keyonte George, before branding him as ‘soft.’ Brooks proceeded to call the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves a foul-baiter, and claimed that even Cooper Flagg was not having a better year than him despite conceding that he deserved a higher spot.

“No, not a better year than me because if I was over there we would have been in the playoff hunt, that’s what I do,” Brooks explained.

About Trey Murphy, Brooks claimed that he could not “support losing,” claiming that Karl-Anthony Towns was “too sweet.” Brooks also had a straight “no” for the Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren, and responded similarly for Scottie Barnes, claiming that the Toronto Raptors star could not shoot. Brooks even had a straight no for Joel Embiid.

“No. Too hurt. He’s hurt right now. Like you can probably go to sleep for a week and wake up and he’s probably hurt again,” he said. Finally, Brooks also believes he is having a better season than LeBron James.

“No, he’s not having a better year than me,” he said.

Brooks is averaging roughly 21 points, 3.7 rebounds and about 2 assists per game this season, a career-high scoring rate for the veteran wing. Most of the players he mentioned undoubtedly have better numbers, including the likes of Cooper Flagg and LeBron James, who are in the middle of historic seasons for different reasons.

While some of those claims may be tenable considering Brooks’ argument, most fans might think he has overstated his current form as things stand, especially with the Suns still only 7th in the Western Conference with a 36-27 record.