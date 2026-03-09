Dillon Brooks is like a heat-seeking missile whose goal is to make life a living pain for LeBron James to deal with on the hardwood. This season alone, in matchups between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks has always brought something extra for the Lakers to try and stick it to James.

But Brooks' shenanigans towards James began long before this season even started. Brooks has been pestering the Lakers star dating back to his heyday with the Memphis Grizzlies. And he believes that James is an easy target for such antics as he knows that LeBron isn't one to retaliate and that if he tries hard enough, he can agitate or even rattle the Lakers star.

“I feel like LeBron doesn’t know how to handle it. You know, he’ll like tweak out,” Brooks said in an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game show on YouTube.

Suns' Dillon Brooks vows to never let LeBron James get upper hand

James is arguably the greatest player to ever suit up on a basketball court, but Brooks knows the last thing he needs to be able to deal with him is to be afraid of him. The Suns forward recalled his first time guarding the Lakers star during his rookie season back in 2017; in a 116-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the rookie version of Brooks, as present him recalled, was quaking in his boots.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Oh s**t.’ He’s big as f**k. Like he’s huge. Tall, massive, like how the hell am I going to guard this guy?” Brooks recounted.

“That’s how like kind of nervous, anxious I was to guard him, like at the end of the game and the game’s on the line and we’re up a little. We’re up like probably one. My leg is literally open to the right, he drives all the way up to the lane, bumps a lay up and he starts doing this s**t.”

“After that moment I was like, I’ll never, ever feel that way again.”