Anthony Edwards soaked up the crowd's admiration after leading the Minnesota Timberwolves past the San Antonio Spurs by the slimmest of margins, 104-103, at Target Center on Sunday.

Edwards made the game-winning runner with only 16.8 seconds left, as the Timberwolves completed a 19-point comeback and improved to 26-14. They have won five of their last six games.

After the game, the 24-year-old star was interviewed on the floor. Fans then repeatedly chanted “MVP,” leaving him speechless. He could only smile as he looked at the crowd and expressed his gratitude.

"MVP!" chants for Ant 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VWI5zJuvhm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Edwards finished with a team-high 23 points, two rebounds, and three assists. Donte DiVincenzo provided support with 19 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Naz Reid added 17 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

The game was a much-anticipated one, as it featured two of the league's biggest stars in Edwards and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. It did not disappoint, as fans were treated to a down-to-the-wire finish.

Article Continues Below

Spurs had multiple chances to steal the win, but Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, and De'Aaron Fox all missed in their final possession.

Wembanyama, who returned to the starting lineup, had 29 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Edwards has shunned the thought of being one of the faces of the league, but it has become increasingly clear that he should learn to embrace it. With his talent and charisma, the high-flying Edwards could help carry the NBA for years to come.

He will face another top-tier talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Timberwolves visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.