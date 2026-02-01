The Detroit Pistons have continued their impressive run at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference, recently securing a shorthanded 114-110 road victory against the Cavaliers earlier last month. This win was fueled by the exceptional play of two-way guard Daniss Jenkins, who scored 25 points in 25 minutes off the bench. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff described his performance as “unbelievable,” specifically highlighting a second quarter where Jenkins went six-for-six from beyond the arc.

Jenkins credited his success to the confidence instilled by his teammates, stating that “Cade was just finding my teammates were finding me” and explaining that he focused on stepping into his spots when the defense packed the paint.

This victory allowed Detroit to maintain its lead in the standings, like last Friday's game, when they won against the Warriors with a phenomenal game for Jalen Duren.

However, a report from Marc Stein indicates that this on-court success has coincided with complex contract negotiations, as Jenkins recently declined a new offer from the Pistons. The proposal was reportedly a minimum salary deal for the remainder of this season and the next.

Article Continues Below

With only three games of two-way eligibility remaining for Jenkins, the organization expects to find common ground soon to convert him to a standard roster spot. While the Pistons could use their bi-annual exception to make a more substantial offer, they are also attempting to preserve financial flexibility.

Jenkins may be betting on his ability to generate multi-year offers in the summer, with analysts suggesting he could seek a deal similar to the $9 million pact of Ajay Mitchell or the $12 million contract of Deuce McBride.

While no firm trade talks are currently active, Detroit has quietly monitored the market for weeks. Charlotte is reportedly seeking at least one first-round pick for Bridges, while Brooklyn is asking for significantly more to part with Porter.

With the deadline nearby, the Pistons must decide if their deep roster and “next man up” mentality are sufficient to sustain their first-place position or if a significant acquisition is required to finalize their championship rotation.