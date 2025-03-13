ESPN’s latest mock draft places Duke center Khaman Maluach and guard Kon Knueppel among the top 10 selections in the 2025 NBA Draft. The projection has Maluach going seventh overall to the Toronto Raptors, adding size and rim protection to their frontcourt. Meanwhile, Knueppel is slated to be taken eighth by the San Antonio Spurs, where his efficient scoring and perimeter versatility could complement their young core.

Khaman Maluach projected to Raptors at No. 7 in ESPN mock draft

Maluach, an 18-year-old 7-foot-2 big man, has been a key contributor for Duke this season, helping the Blue Devils to a 29-3 record. Through 31 games, he is averaging eight points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 68.3% from the field. His ability to provide vertical spacing as a roller and cutter, along with his mobility in transition, makes him an intriguing prospect at the next level.

Maluach had a strong performance in Duke’s 78-70 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. His defensive presence and efficiency around the rim make him a valuable target for teams looking to add size and rim protection.

The Raptors, who hold the projected No. 7 pick, are currently 23-43 and sit as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. Following their acquisition of Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, Toronto continues to reshape its roster for the future. With the team in the midst of a rebuild, Maluach could provide a long-term frontcourt presence alongside Scottie Barnes.

Kon Knueppel projected to Spurs at No.8

Knueppel, a 19-year-old 6-foot-7 guard/forward, is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field and 39.9% from three. He has emerged as Duke’s second-leading scorer this season, showcasing his ability to provide consistent offensive production.

In the same win over Georgia Tech, Knueppel led the Blue Devils in scoring with 28 points. With Cooper Flagg limited to 15 minutes due to an ankle injury, Knueppel stepped up, adding eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals. His intelligent, mistake-free approach on the court has made him a reliable presence for Duke, and his skill set projects well at the NBA level.

The Spurs, projected to take Knueppel with the No. 8 pick, are currently 27-37 and sit at 12th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, San Antonio will be without Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a form of blood clot, in his right shoulder. Knueppel’s efficient scoring and perimeter versatility could provide valuable depth for the Spurs as they continue to build around Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

As for their star teammate, ESPN’s mock draft still projects Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick, with the Washington Wizards expected to land the highly touted prospect. Flagg’s dominance throughout the season has solidified his status as the top player in the draft class.

With Maluach and Knueppel both positioned as top-10 picks, Duke remains a powerhouse for NBA-ready talent. Their projected draft placements highlight the Blue Devils’ ability to develop high-level prospects, and both players could make an immediate impact at the next level.