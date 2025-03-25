NBA draft picks are always useful assets in the NBA. They allow teams to prepare for the future or for leverage in any trade for a superstar. While draft picks are usually a gamble for a prospect, it's not always wise to use them to trade for a proven player. Here is a look at the 10 NBA draft picks that changed the outlook of trades in hindsight.

Nuggets draft Jamal Murray following Carmelo Anthony trade

At the 2011 trade deadline, Carmelo Anthony was the talk of the league. Melo forced his way out of the Denver Nuggets, leading to a blockbuster three-team trade that gutted all teams involved. Although it was still under the radar at that time, the Nuggets received a first-round draft pick. A pick swap at the 2016 NBA Draft paved the way for Denver to select Jamal Murray. He became a franchise cornerstone, propelling the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2023.

Clippers unload Baron Davis and a draft pick used to take Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Clippers wanted to dump Baron Davis' $28 million salary at the trade deadline. To sweeten up his value, they also attached a first-round draft pick. Finding a partner in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cavs gave away All-Star guard Mo Williams and Jamario Moon. Cleveland would use the draft pick to select Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. Irving went on to be a nine-time All-Star and helped the Cavaliers secure a championship in historic fashion in 2016.

Nets get Gerald Wallace for draft pick used to select Damian Lillard

Gerald Wallace was playing at an all-star level, convincing the New Jersey Nets front office that he was a must-have asset on their team. At the 2012 trade deadline, the Nets got Wallace and gave up an aging Mehmet Okur, Shawne Williams, and a first-round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers used that pick to select Damian Lillard at the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard went on to become a nine-time NBA All-Star, injecting plenty of excitement in Portland by elevating the team into contender status.

Celtics surrender championship duo to Nets for title-worthy draft picks

Another blemish that the Nets front office made regarding draft picks has to hurt until today. The Nets wanted to inject some excitement since relocating to Brooklyn. As a result, they pursued Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, both of which starred for the Boston Celtics' 2008 championship run. While Pierce and Garnett headlined that deal, it was the draft picks that eventually turned into gold that remain significant.

The Celtics used one of those picks to select Jaylen Brown at the 2016 NBA Draft. On the other hand, the other pick was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers to drop down to two spots at the 2017 NBA Draft to select Jayson Tatum. The duo led the Celtics to a championship in 2024.

Lakers give up Gail Goodrich for draft pick used to select Magic Johnson

Gail Goodrich was a five-time NBA All-Star and even helped the Los Angeles Lakers win a title in 1972. When he parted ways with the Lakers to sign with the New Orleans Jazz, Los Angeles received a haul of draft picks in return. The Lakers used one of those picks to select Magic Johnson at the 1979 NBA Draft. With a generational talent like Johnson, the Lakers cruised to five NBA titles.

Thunder use draft picks from Paul George trade to form dynamic duo

In order to get Kawhi Leonard to commit to Los Angeles, the Clippers basically surrendered their future to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Paul George. The Thunder's haul included current NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. To make matters more interesting, one of those draft picks was also used to select Jalen Williams. Both Williams and SGA are centerpieces of the Thunder. On the other hand, Leonard and George failed to win a title together.

Nets give up draft pick used to draft Draymond Green

The Nets have historically been dropping draft picks left and right. Aside from giving up the chance to get guys like Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, the team also found themselves unlucky enough to have sent away a second-round draft pick. Traditionally, second-round draft picks are usually minor in a deal. However, when that second-round pick turned out to be Draymond Green, then there is room for regret.

The Nets wanted Brandan Wright and Dan Gadzuric, who were on expiring contracts, from the Warriors. As a result, they sent away Troy Murphy and the second-round pick that Golden State used to get Green. He became an NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner, propelling the Warriors to four NBA titles.

Supersonics trade away and get back draft pick to select Gary Payton

It was a confusing set of moves for the then-Seattle Supersonics surrounding their 1990 first-round draft pick. The Sonics first traded this pick to the Warriors in exchange for a 1989 first-round draft pick, which the Warriors used to draft Dana Barros. Around six weeks later, Seattle made a move to retrieve the same 1990 first-round pick from the Warriors by giving away NBA journeyman Alton Lister. Payton went on to become a nine-time NBA All-Star and a onetime NBA champion.

Clippers acquire World B. Free for a draft pick used for Charles Barkley

There's no question that the Clippers have been cursed as a franchise. Aside from playoff woes, they seem to be unlucky as well in terms of handling their draft picks. Back in the day, the Clippers actually owned the fifth overall pick of the 1984 NBA Draft until they used it to trade for World B. Free. Although Free was a onetime All-Star, the deal ended up being lopsided as the Sixers drafted future Hall of Famer Charles Barkley with the draft pick.

Warriors get fleeced by Celtics

Prior to the 1980 NBA Draft, Red Auerbach made a deal that sent the first overall pick and another first-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for Robert Parish and the third overall pick. The Warriors used those picks to select Joe Barry Carroll, who turned into an All-Star, and Rickey Brown, who didn't last long in the league. On the other hand, the Celtics used the first-round pick to select Kevin McHale, forming a formidable lineup of McHale, Parish, and Larry Bird, which would end up being a dynasty.