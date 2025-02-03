In today's NBA, superstars can easily form super teams with the hopes of chasing a championship. While it's a move that provides a good shot at success, that isn't always the case. In the wake of the stunning trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, here is a look at 10 NBA stars who should've never left their original teams after sufficient time to evaluate the moves.

Check out the gallery.

Damian Lillard may have won an NBA Cup title with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, let's not forget that Lillard was a beast back in Portland with the Trail Blazers. With the hopes of winning a championship, the All-Star guard requested a trade, which saw him land in Milwaukee.

It's not exactly his preferred destination. Moreover, there are also questions of fit by filling the void left by Jrue Holiday. Since arriving in Milwaukee, Lillard's numbers and performances have yet to be as dominant as he was in a Blazers uniform.

And without an NBA championship thus far, it might've been better for Lillard to have stayed put in Portland. In a Bucks uniform, Lillard is only making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, both of which are dips compared to his Blazers stint.

Kyrie Irving remains an elite guard in the NBA. However, since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, an NBA championship continues to elude him. Let's not forget, Irving opted to bolt out of Cleveland with the hopes of becoming the main focal point.

Since then, he has failed to materialize those desires in Boston and Brooklyn. While he did help the Dallas Mavericks make it to the 2024 NBA Finals, they still fell short at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Now following the trade of Doncic, Irving will certainly be the primary ballhandler for the Mavs and will be responsible for incorporating Anthony Davis in the offense.

During his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook pretty much evolved into an MVP-caliber player. From becoming an All-Star into a triple-double machine, Westbrook became the face of the Thunder franchise, especially when Kevin Durant took his talents to Golden State.

With Westbrook wanting to pursue a ring to add to his already decorated career, the former NBA MVP requested a trade. Since then, it hasn't been a smooth ride for The Brodie, who's showing signs of decline. He has also played for five different teams during the past six seasons without a ring to show for it, although his Denver Nuggets team is currently fourth in the West.

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Michael Jordan should've ended his NBA career in Chicago. But instead, His Airness opted to play his final seasons with the Washington Wizards. Fresh from winning his sixth NBA championship, everyone figured that Jordan was done for.

But due to a favor asked by Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, he decided to suit up for the franchise. Jordan's stint with the Wizards wasn't exactly memorable, as he was already way past his prime to carry a bottom-feeding team like Washington.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Another icon during the 1990s was Hakeem Olajuwon. Olajuwon helped the Houston Rockets win back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995.

While the Rockets pretty much had a chance to let Olajuwon retire with the franchise, he was unfortunately traded to the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors offered more money and provided the Dream with a promising core. But at the tail end of his career, Olajuwon had an unceremonious farewell season, averaging only 7.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce was the spearhead of the Boston Celtics squad that took the 2008 NBA title. Given that he helped deliver the franchise's 17th championship banner, nearly everyone expected him to retire as a Celtic. However, that never happened. The Celtics traded the 2008 Finals MVP to the Brooklyn Nets along with Kevin Garnett in exchange for draft picks.

The Celtics used those picks to form their current core of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Both players helped the Celtics win the franchise's 18th NBA title. On the other hand, Pierce would play for the Washington Wizards before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Clippers in declining fashion.

Dwight Howard

At his prime, Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with. At Orlando, Howard emerged as a megastar by taking three Defensive Player of the Year Awards. And as the face of the franchise, he even carried the Magic to an appearance at the 2009 NBA Finals. However, growing frustrated in Orlando, Howard forced his way out.

He had disastrous stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and the Atlanta Hawks. Although Howard won an NBA championship in his second stint with the Lakers, he was never the same dominant big man, settling as a role player before taking his talents overseas.

Allen Iverson

Speaking of forcing his way out, Allen Iverson also once did the same. After carrying the Philadelphia 76ers on his back, which resulted in an NBA Finals appearance in 2001 and an NBA MVP award, The Answer also grew tired in Philly.

The Sixers traded the 2001 NBA MVP to Denver, but he would never have the same impact. He also played for other NBA teams until his value diminished, leading to his retirement. To this day, Iverson seems to have regretted departing from the Sixers. Iverson did sign with the Sixers as a free agent for the final couple months of 2009-2010 before eventually retiring.

Dwyane Wade

Widely known as The Flash, Dwyane Wade holds a special place in the hearts of Miami Heat fans. Besides, he delivered the franchise's first championship before helping the team win two more. Surprisingly, after the Big Three was broken up, Wade eventually decided a change in scenery by inking a lucrative deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Despite great expectations, Wade failed to live up to the bill in the Windy City. In fact, he even decided to reunite with LeBron James in Cleveland, which also turned out to be a bust. Similar to Iverson, Wade did find his way back to Miami to cap off his legendary career.

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward blossomed into a star while playing for the Utah Jazz. He was a scoring forward that made defenses think twice. When the All-Star forward hit free agency, he bagged a lucrative contract with the Boston Celtics. In the process, he formed a dynamic duo with Kyrie Irving, at least on paper.

However, joining the Celtics spelled the beginning of his decline. In the season opener, Hayward broke his leg in an alley-oop play early in the first quarter. The injury ultimately derailed his career. Had Hayward not joined the Celtics, it's worth wondering whether his career would've turned out differently.