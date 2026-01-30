While NBA trade deadline talks continue to dominate conversations around the NBA, a very special announcement is coming up on Sunday evening. The 14 reserves for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles will be revealed on Sunday, February 1, by the NBA on NBC crew, and we will finally know who the 24 All-Stars will be this season.

As the NBA continues to experiment with the format for the All-Star Game, some slight modifications have been made to this year's event compared to last year's. Although we will still see a four-team mini-tournament style, including the winning team from the 2026 Rising Stars, the NBA has adopted a Team USA vs. Team World Ryder Cup-like format to add more fuel to All-Star Weekend.

This means there will be two Team USA squads with eight players each, as well as a Team World squad made up of eight of player. Should the voting result have more or less than the 16 U.S. players and eight international players (which can include American players with ties to other countries if necessary), then NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will select additional All-Stars for either side to reach the minimum.

The 10 starters for this year's All-Star Game have already been announced, and that list was headlined by Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading the fan voting results.

Giannis was joined by Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown as the starters from the Eastern Conference. Not only is Antetokounmpo injured and likely to be replaced in the All-Star Game, but he is on the Team World roster with Doncic and three others from the Western Conference.

Joining Luka as the starters from the West are Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Other than Curry, these three other superstars and MVP candidates will join Doncic and Giannis as the starters for Team World.

At least three more players will be named as international All-Stars this season from the reserves pool, and at least 11 U.S. players will be selected to the pool of players for the Team USA squads.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have been fantastic this season, but will they actually get the nod from NBA coaches who voted on this year's reserves? Could we see a historic amount of first-time All-Stars in LA this year?

Let's get right into who my 14 reserve selections are, as well as a replacement in the East and an expected, special All-Star appearance appointed by the league.

Eastern Conference reserves picks

There are a few players who are locked to be selected as All-Star reserves in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell has been among the league's best scorers all season, and it would be surprising if anyone didn't think he would be an All-Star for the seventh time in his career. Jalen Johnson has never been an All-Star before, but that should change this year since he currently leads the league in double-doubles.

Then there is Jalen Duren, who has proven to be one of the best centers in the league and has held a huge role next to Cade Cunningham for the Detroit Pistons, who currently reside at the top of the East standings. JB Bickerstaff will be coaching in the All-Star Game, and he will likely have the chance to have both of his players on his squad.

Outside of these three players, the East All-Star reserve spots are wide open.

Donovan Mitchell – SG – Cleveland Cavaliers

Not only will Mitchell be selected to the All-Star Game for the seventh straight season, but he will likely replace Giannis Antetokounmpo as a starter from the East. Mitchell has missed only four games this season, and he is averaging 29.4 points, 5.8 assists, & 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Cavs' star guard ranks sixth in scoring this year and is battling with Stephen Curry for the most threes made in the NBA this season. That is why Mitchell has heard his name in the MVP conversation.

Jalen Johnson – PF – Atlanta Hawks

Two players have recorded at least 30 double-doubles this season: Karl-Anthony Towns (30) and Jalen Johnson (31). The Atlanta Hawks have handed Johnson the keys to the franchise, and he has delivered in a massive way this year after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last season.

In 45 games, Johnson has averaged 22.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from 3-point range. Johnson also has recorded seven triple-doubles this season, the second most in the league, behind only Jokic.

Jalen Duren – C – Detroit Pistons

The Pistons sit at the top of the East standings, which is why they should automatically have two All-Stars. But this is not meant to be disrespectful to Duren in any way, as he has certainly earned the right to be a first-time All-Star.

Duren is one of 11 players in the NBA with at least 20 double-doubles to this point in the season, and he's currently top-10 in rebounding. Winning matters, and the top teams in both conferences should always have two players selected.

Scottie Barnes – PF – Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes has been balling out this year on both sides of the court, and his defensive skills are not talked about enough. The Toronto Raptors are in a great spot to compete at the top of the East standings because of Barnes' contributions, and he's the only player in the NBA this season with at least 60 steals and 70 blocks.

Paolo Banchero – PF – Orlando Magic

Although the Orlando Magic have been inconsistent, Paolo Banchero has been at his All-Star level when he's been available. He is averaging a career-high 8.8 rebounds per game, and Banchero has been very efficient on offense, shooting a career-high 46.2 percent from the floor.

Should Banchero be left off the list, it will likely be because he's missed 10 games this year.

Michael Porter Jr. – SF – Brooklyn Nets

Now this is a very deserving All-Star pick despite Michael Porter Jr. playing for the Brooklyn Nets, who shouldn't really have any All-Star selections. Porter should absolutely be an All-Star this year because of how he's evolved his game.

Some may say Porter is simply taking more shots and should, of course, have better numbers as the No. 1 option, which is definitely true, but his rebounding, playmaking, and efficiency are what stand out and scream All-Star. Oh, and the Nets haven't won any games with him off the court, so that proves Porter's value.

Norman Powell – SG – Miami Heat

It was a travesty that Norman Powell wasn't an All-Star last year. This season, there is no excuse for Powell to be left off the All-Star roster again, especially since he leads the Miami Heat in scoring and is 25th overall in scoring this year.

Powell could fill one of the international team spots since he is signed on to play for the Jamaican national team.

SPECIAL ALL-STAR REPLACEMENT: Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers*

*Replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo

As a result of his calf injury, Giannis will miss the All-Star Game this year. In his place, the two names that stick out the most as international replacements from the East are Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam. The reason Embiid gets the nod here, aside from his All-Star numbers when he plays, is the fact that the Indiana Pacers reside at the bottom of the league standings, which hurts Siakam's chances.

Embiid has missed roughly 50 percent of the Philadelphia 76ers' games this season, but when he plays, he's looked like his former MVP self in terms of his production. Although Embiid's knees are still an issue and he doesn't move as well, he is averaging 25.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor.

Western Conference reserves picks

Expect to see a few more first-time All-Stars when the Western Conference reserves are announced, as this is the year of first-year stars making a name for themselves.

Article Continues Below

Jamal Murray will certainly be one of those players, especially given how well he's played with Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon all suffering injuries this season.

Other than some new faces joining the All-Star festivities, like Murray, we will see plenty of routine All-Stars in the West, starting with Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant – SF – Houston Rockets

Another year, another All-Star selection for Kevin Durant, who recently passed Dirk Nowitzki to move into sole possession of sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. This will be Durant's 16th All-Star appearance, putting him on a list with LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Julius Erving as the only other players to earn at least 16 All-Star appearances in their careers.

In his first season with the Houston Rockets, Durant has been everything they traded for, averaging 26.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from 3-point range. Other than LeBron, no player in NBA history has been more consistent and efficient for nearly 20 years than Durant.

Kawhi Leonard – SF – Los Angeles Clippers

The 2026 All-Star Game is being hosted by the LA Clippers, which means Kawhi Leonard, despite all the drama at the start of the year surrounding him and the Clippers' involvement with Aspiration, will be an All-Star.

Leonard has been healthy, and he's been looking like the Kawhi of old, averaging 27.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from 3-point range. The Clippers have turned things around this season, and Leonard has played a huge role in their success.

Devin Booker – SG – Phoenix Suns

Many have said the Phoenix Suns will have two All-Stars this season in Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. I am not too sure about Brooks making the cut, but maybe he could wind up being Booker's replacement since the star guard is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

The Suns have completely exceeded all the expectations placed on them before the 2025-26 season. This team is about three games out from the 2-seed in the West, which is a testament to the job first-year head coach Jordan Ott has done, as well as Booker's leadership.

Anthony Edwards – SG – Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards. Do we even need to explain this pick?

Not only is Edwards one of the league's best two-way talents, but he is exactly the type of player fans gravitate to as being one of the future faces of the NBA. There is a certain type of aura Edwards has that captivates everyone's attention. Oh, and his 40-point or 50-point performances can also do that.

Edwards will be making his fourth All-Star appearance, and many more are in his future.

Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets

This has been an MVP-like season for Jamal Murray. With Jokic sidelined, he has kept the Denver Nuggets in a position to compete for their second championship since 2023, and Murray is doing so by being one of the most efficient offensive players in the NBA.

Murray ranks inside the top 15 in scoring at 25.9 points per game, and he joins Jokic and Doncic as the only players in the NBA averaging at least 25 points and seven assists this year. The Canadian guard will be on Team World, and he could wind up starting in place of Giannis.

Chet Holmgren – C – Oklahoma City Thunder

Much like Duren being the second Pistons player into this year's All-Star Game, we can follow a similar pattern here with Chet Holmgren. While he has played like an All-Star at times, Holmgren being selected over others is definitely open for debate.

What stands out about Holmgren's numbers is that he's averaging a career-high 17.8 points per game while shooting a very efficient 57.1 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from 3-point range. Chet is also among the best in the league when it comes to blocking shots, and that is why he is the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

Devi Avdija – SF – Portland Trail Blazers

Put Deni Avdija in the All-Star Game! We need one last international player to complete Team World, and it would be such a shame if Avdija didn't get an All-Star nod this year.

I know the Portland Trail Blazers are not the most fun team to watch, but Avdija has been amazing this year and is one of the best offensive forwards in the NBA. Through 43 games, Avdija has averaged 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor. The only other players averaging 25-7-6 this year are Jokic and Doncic.

If Avdija isn't an All-Star this year, then we might as well not even have a vote anymore because he's consistently been a top-15 player in the league all year.

SPECIAL ALL-STAR SELECTION: LeBron James – SF – Los Angeles Lakers

Is this LeBron James' final season? Probably not, but are we really going to act like Silver and the NBA won't have a hand in making sure James is involved with the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles, of all places?

Maybe the coaches will vote James in because it's LeBron, and we won't have to worry about a special selection and all of that. However, should James not be one of the seven West reserves, there is no doubt in my mind that he will be a special All-Star selection appointed by the commissioner… even though LeBron already said he won't play even if selected.

James has certainly played like an All-Star as of late, but the problem is that he has only played in 29 games. That is why he was left off the list of reserves above. But rest assured, LeBron and Lakers fans, as he will be there; do not worry one bit.