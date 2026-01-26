One could argue Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes' block on Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren with 28.6 seconds left was the play of the night in a 103-101 win at the Paycom Center. It topped off a game-changing performance with the stats to back it up, as Barnes made his presence felt all around, and not just in the clutch.

One of six Raptors to score in double figures, he finished with a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds), eight rebounds, and three blocks. Barnes also made a vast impact on the Thunder's offense, highlighted by two statistical categories, according to Raptors reporter Keerthika Uthayakumar.

“Raptors were +15 with Barnes on the court tonight. They were outscored by 13 in the 16 minutes he was off the court,” Uthayakumar reported. “OKC shot 35.3% from the field with him on court, 62.5% from the field with him off.”

Barnes' block on Holmgren forced the Thunder to intentionally foul Raptors' Jamal Shead, who missed a pair of free throws that would have cemented a two-possession lead.

Barnes BLOCKS Chet Holmgren’s shot. Toronto regains possession with 21.7 seconds left, clinging onto a 101-99 lead. What a stop out of the Thunder timeout pic.twitter.com/6saRv544jy — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 26, 2026

Instead, Shead gave the Thunder a glimmer of hope with 13.0 seconds left in the game before Barnes snatched it away with an offensive rebound to regain possession. Immanuel Quickley's two free throws gave him a team-high 23 points and his team a four-point lead, which extended the Raptors' winning streak to four.