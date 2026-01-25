The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of star guard Devin Booker on the court for at least a week following an update shared by the team on Sunday.

“Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be out after sustaining a right ankle sprain during Friday's game at Atlanta. He will be re-evaluated in one week,” read the team's news release on the former Kentucky Wildcats star's status.

The four-time NBA All-Star Booker suffered the injury in the second half after rolling his ankle on Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu's foot. He spent some time on the floor before getting up and limping to Phoenix's locker room.

Before he left, Booker had already scored 31 points on 12-for-21 shooting from the field to go along with five 3-pointers, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes of action. As great as his performance was before his injury, his effort ultimately went for naught as the Suns suffered a 110-103 loss to Atlanta. That defeat ended Phoenix's six-game road trip on a negative note and snapped the Suns's three game winning streak.

The one-week period for Booker covers games against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. Given the latest update on the 29-year-old Booker, he could potentially return to action during a Feb. 3 game against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, but of course, it is still very much up in the air.

So far in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the former 13th overall NBA draft pick is averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.