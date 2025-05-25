Coming off a stellar freshman season with Maryland, former five-star recruit Derik Queen is one of the most intriguing prospects of the 2025 NBA Draft. With scouts' opinions on the versatile big man varying, Queen is shaping up to be one of the biggest wild cards come draft night.

In 36 games, Queen averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game at Maryland. The Baltimore native showcased his versatility on both ends of the court, fully living up to the hype. At the end of the season, Queen was named the 2025 Big 10 Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-Big 10 selection.

Queen is arguably the best big man in a class full of guard talent. Though not a traditional center like Duke's Khaman Maluach, Queen's versatility and offensive potential make him a perfect fit in the modern NBA. Stemming from his days at Monteverde Academy, scouts have compared his skill set to Naz Reid, DeMarcus Cousins, Julius Randle and Zach Randolph.

But even considering his massive upside, many still have concerns about Queen's lack of on-ball defense and shot-blocking. His jumpshot is also worrisome for a player with a perimeter-oriented skill set. Queen hit just 20 percent of his three-point attempts at Maryland.

With the 2025 NBA Draft just around the corner, Queen remains one of the most difficult prospects to place. However, with most agreeing he will fall in the 10-20 range, his pre-draft outlook ranges. However, a few teams stand out as the best landing spots for Queen to begin his career.

1. San Antonio Spurs (No. 14 overall pick)

Arguably no frontcourt pairing would be better for Derik Queen than teaming up with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs. With Charles Bassey, Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvili hitting free agency, they could use his size, making it an intriguing decision at No. 14.

Without Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have a lot of adjusting to do in the offseason. However, nothing will change the team's focus on building around Wembanyama in the 2025 NBA Draft. Giving him a physical, athletic, versatile partner like Queen would be an ideal next step.

Both Wembanyama and Queen possess guard-like abilities with frontcourt size, though in different ways. While Wembanyama excels as a shooter on the perimeter, Queen thrives at attacking the paint and finishing at the rim. Their hypothetical inside-outside pairing would open up opportunities for both, making them ideal running mates on paper.

Defensively, Wembanyama's length and shot-blocking prowess would mask Queen's deficiencies in those areas. Conversely, Queen's speed on the perimeter would allow the Frenchman to lurk in the paint.

Queen going to the Spurs would be more than just teaming up with Wembanyama. With San Antonio set to proceed with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle as its backcourt, it is unlikely to take another guard in the 2025 NBA Draft. Few guards would be better for Queen to begin his professional career with than Fox. Everything depends on him being available at No. 14 and Brian Wright pulling the trigger.

2. Chicago Bulls (No. 12 overall pick)

The Chicago Bulls are one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2025 NBA offseason. While most of their players remain under contract, the Bulls are one of the top teams to monitor in the trade market. Lonzo Ball, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic were three of the most mentioned names at the 2025 deadline, but remained with the team. With all three entering contract years in 2025-2026, each could be moved over the summer.

Through the chaos, the Bulls enter the 2025 NBA Draft with a lottery pick for just the second time in the last four years. Their roster remains a question mark, but regardless of what happens, they need frontcourt depth. Chicago has almost no size behind Vucevic, assuming he stays put.

With Ball, White and Josh Giddey running their offense, the Bulls have a bunch of guards who love running pick-and-roll sets. With Vucevic, Chicago has an adequate pick-and-pop base, but there is no rim-running threat for the guards to work with. Derik Queen, an exquisite finisher at the rim, would add that element to the offense.

Chicago's biggest issues came on defense, where it ranked 26th in points allowed per game and 30th in opponent points in the paint. Queen is not the best interior defender, but his switchability on ball screens would prevent the free run to the rim that Vucevic typically allows. With players like Ball and Patrick Williams, the Bulls should not be as poor on defense as they are. Adding another aggressive defender in Queen would certainly help matters.

Should the Bulls add Queen, they could slot him into their frontcourt rotation between Vucevic and 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis. Nobody can be sure what approach the Bulls will take in the offseason, but adding Queen would certainly give them direction.

3. Brooklyn Nets (Nos. 8 and 19 overall picks)

The Brooklyn Nets could need a lot of frontcourt help in the offseason, as Trendon Watford, Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe are set to hit free agency. Williams and Sharpe will be restricted free agents, but neither is guaranteed to stay. Cam Thomas also hits restricted free agency, while Brooklyn has a team option with Drew Timme.

Overall, Brooklyn will lose more than just size in free agency, with D'Angelo Russell, D'Anthony Melton, Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson all potentially leaving. But after ending the 2024-2025 season second-to-last in rebounding and allowing the 10th most points in the paint, guards are not the Nets' biggest concern. They have lacked a physically imposing paint presence for years, arguably since trading Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020.

Starting center Nic Claxton will return in 2025-2026, but nearly every other position is up in the air. Derik Queen's perimeter-based game would be a fine fit with Claxton, particularly if the Nets lose Russell's offensive production in free agency.

The Nets have two top-20 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, giving them two potential chances to take Queen. While taking him at No. 8 might be a touch high, they would need to pray for him to be available at No. 19.

4. Washington Wizards (No. 18 overall pick)

Since trading Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Washington Wizards have been in the market for another power forward. The team is still aiming to build around 2024 first-rounders Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George, with whom Derik Queen would form an interesting trio.

Neither Sarr nor George is a dominant scorer, but Queen has the potential to grow into one. At 6-foot-10, Queen is already a walking mismatch, and his potential to create even more offensive mismatches would increase tenfold with the seven-foot Sarr.

Despite being viewed as an offensive prospect, Queen's defense would be one of his most important traits for the Wizards. The 19-year-old can switch onto any position, making him the type of defender Washington has lacked for nearly a decade. Unlike Sarr, Queen has the ability to hedge and switch on the perimeter, something he hopes to show off as his career develops.

Aside from Jordan Poole, the Wizards are still working with a young offensive core. Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Tristan Vukcevic are all under 25, as are Sarr and George. Taking Queen in the 2025 NBA Draft would not hinder any of their growth.

With Sarr still working on his jumpshot, Washington could be hesitant to add another big man who lacks a consistent three-point threat. But if Queen is still available at No. 18, his upside might be too much to ignore.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 17 overall pick)

The Minnesota Timberwolves might have to replace a key contributor in the 2025 offseason. Once their playoff run is over, Julius Randle and Naz Reid will have player options to consider. Many expect Randle to opt into his $30 million deal, but Reid could possibly opt out of his $15 million salary to seek a bigger contract. If he does so, Minnesota does not have the room to match any lucrative deal rivals may be willing to offer.

For years, Reid has been a player Derik Queen gets compared to the most. Both are burly big men with guard-like skills who love to attack the paint on offense and switch onto the perimeter on defense. Reid has a much more established three-point shot, but the similarities are there. If the Timberwolves lose Reid, they could realistically replace his production with Queen, a player who resembles his style.

Reid is not yet an All-NBA caliber talent, but the features he brings off the bench are crucial to the Timberwolves' success. His offensive versatility opens up the offense in ways Rudy Gobert cannot.

If the Timberwolves lose Reid in free agency, it will hurt them almost as much as anybody on their roster. Drafting Queen would be a cheap and efficient way to replicate his role on both ends of the court, even if it will take time.