Having an impressive rookie season is a great way to kickstart an NBA career. However, having a good first year is never enough to piece together a good NBA career. In fact, it's quite common to see young players struggle in their second year.

With how progressive the NBA can be, teams are always looking to anticipate and to slow down any rising player. For instance, Warriors sophomore Brandin Podziemski hasn't exactly taken the step forward the Warriors thought he would before the season started. Here is a look at Brandin Podziemski and the nine worst sophomore slumps in recent memory.

Rookie Year: 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 40.5% FG, 26.4% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 39.6% FG, 23.5% 3PT

Michael Carter-Williams looked like a generational talent, at least during his first game. He flirted with a quadruple-double in his NBA debut, posting 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and nine steals. A decent first year also bagged him the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. However, injuries and the inability to develop some outside shooting hampered his career. In his second year, his performance started to decline. The Sixers took notice and ultimately traded him away.

Rookie Year: 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 45.8% FG, 25.5% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 40.9% FG, 29.1% 3PT

Tyreke Evans had an explosive rookie year, averaging a 20-5-5 stat line for the NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Throughout NBA history, only five rookies achieved this feat. Evans joined the likes of Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, and LeBron James, and later on Luka Doncic joined the group. Evans' slashing abilities were a joy to watch.

However, he failed to develop his game, particularly his shooting, which allowed defenses to adapt. Evans had a sophomore slump but had bright moments when he played for the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, Evans' NBA career came to a halt when the NBA banned him due to violating the league's antidrug program.

3. Jonny Flynn

Rookie year: 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 41.7% FG, 35.8% 3PT

Sophomore year: 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 36.5% FG, 31.0% 3PT

Being drafted ahead of Stephen Curry, Jonny Flynn carried heavy expectations as a first-round draft pick. He lived up to the billing, at least in his rookie year. Flynn took All-Rookie Second Team honors but suffered a serious hip injury that derailed his basketball career. After that, Flynn would never be the same, forcing him to take his talents overseas.

4. Iman Shumpert

Rookie Year: 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 40.1% FG, 30.6% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 39.6% FG, 40.2% 3PT

When it comes to perimeter defense, a rookie Iman Shumpert was the man you call on. His speed and athleticism allowed him to hound opposing guards at an elite level. In fact, his efforts earned him a spot on the All-Rookie First Team. But during the playoffs of his first season, Shumpert suffered an ACL injury that ultimately took away his best physical attributes. The injury slowed him down, but he was still serviceable enough to carve out a decent NBA career with a ring to show for it.

5. Jahlil Okafor

Rookie Year: 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 50.8% FG 16.7% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 51.4% FG, 0.00% 3PT

Coming out of Duke University, Jahlil Okafor was an interesting prospect. He dominated at the amateur level, both in high school and the NCAA, leading the Sixers to draft him with the third-overall pick. Early on, Okafor was living up to the hype when he was healthy. But after he tore his right knee meniscus, things were never the same. Furthermore, it also didn't help that the 6-foot-10 big man was a back-to-the-basket player in the wrong era.

6. Dennis Smith Jr.

Rookie Year: 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 39.5% FG, 31.3% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 42.8% FG, 32.2% 3PT

After the Dallas Mavericks drafted him, a lot of basketball fans believed Dennis Smith Jr. was a star in the making. From making a splash in the NBA Summer League and in his rookie NBA season, DSJ looked to be a franchise cornerstone.

However, one thing about DSJ's game is his dependence on his sheer athleticism, which didn't help anymore when injuries came into play. In addition to this, the Mavericks also brought in Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic. The two never meshed well, as the team opted to go with the latter before the Mavs eventually traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

7. Josh Jackson

Rookie Year: 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 41.7% FG, 26.3% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 41.3% FG, 32.4% 3PT

At one point, Josh Jackson was one of the highly touted prospects. As a result, the Phoenix Suns drafted him with the fourth-overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Although he gave a good account in his rookie year, Jackson's offensive skillset failed to evolve enough to keep in step with the NBA level.

This led to coach Igor Kokoskov to rely more on Mikal Bridges, who was a more polished two-way player. Moreover, off-the-court behavior also led to Jackson's career's demise. Unfortunately, Jackson's NBA career ended after the 2021-22 season, as he is currently showcasing his wares for the Stockholm Kings at the NBA G-League.

Rookie Year: 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 52.9% FG, 26.7% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.3 blocks, 55.5% FG, 41.7% 3PT

Skilled seven-footers have a place in the modern NBA. As a result, it's easy to see why the New York Knicks acquired the rights to Willy Hernangomez from the Philadelphia 76ers. Initially, Hernangomez showed signs of promise as a future building block. His rookie year was even impressive enough to secure a spot in the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

However, the Spanish center grew impatient with his playing time. This led him to request a trade, spelling the beginning of the end of his NBA stint. Because even when the Knicks granted his trade request, Hernangomez never got the playing time he thought he deserved on a consistent basis.

9. Walker Kessler

Rookie Year: 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 72.0% FG, 33.3% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 65.4% FG, 21.1% 3PT

Standing at 7-foot-0, Walker Kessler was a solid specimen who could protect the rim. His positive impact for the Utah Jazz turned heads, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team and finishing third in the Rookie of the Year Award race. But more importantly, Kessler even managed to earn a spot for the Team USA squad bound for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Despite getting more experience under his belt, Kessler failed to follow up his solid rookie year, as he looked a step slower. Moreover, inconsistent playing time proved to be a factor in his slight dip.

10. Brandin Podziemski

Rookie Year: 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 45.4% FG, 38.5% 3PT

Sophomore Year: 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 42.5% FG, 31.9% 3PT

After selecting him with the 19th-overall pick, the Warriors had a special rookie in Brandin Podziemski. He was one of the bright spots in the team's disappointing 2023-24 season. In fact, he was even asked to join the USA Select Team to give the Paris-bound squad a nice workout.

Fast-forward to today, Podziemski hasn't replicated the same impact as a sophomore. He really struggled to start the season and was averaging just 8.0 points per game before an abdominal injury sidelined him for 12 games. Since returning, he's averaging 13.8 points per game. He's still struggling from three, shooting just 34.3%.