The Milwaukee Bucks are on the brink of elimination, as they are down 1-3 in the first round against the Indiana Pacers. Aside from dropping Game 4, the Bucks suffered a double whammy when they saw Damian Lillard suffer an Achilles Tendon injury. The very same one that took out the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Dominique Wilkins.

With the Bucks' season possibly coming to an end, the team needs to find ways to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Giannis has always expressed his desire to win championships. However, his patience may be running out, as another playoff exit would bring them closer to the last straw. The addition of another superstar could be the help that Giannis desperately needs, and the New Orleans Pelicans just happen to have one.

Milwaukee Bucks trade proposal for Zion Williamson

Bucks receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans receive: Kyle Kuzma, Pat Connaughton, Chris Livingston, 2028 First Round Draft Pick (MIL with NOH right to swap), 2031 First Round Draft Pick (MIL), and 2031 Second Round Draft Pick (MIL)

Should the Bucks endure another playoff exit, it's a safe bet that Giannis will continue to grow frustrated in Milwaukee. With Lillard's health issues already marring his impact with the team, the front office must search for more star power to convince The Greek Freak to stay. As a result, the Bucks must go all-in to get the services of Zion Williamson.

While injuries and availability have been a concern for Williamson, he is still just 24 years old with a solid ceiling. The two-time NBA All-Star recently showed the amount of impact he can have whenever he is on the court. In 30 games during the 2024-25 season, Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

By now, the Pelicans should've realized that, as talented as Williamson is, he isn't the type of star that a franchise should build around. The sooner the franchise moves on from him, the better, especially with promising young pieces like Yves Missi, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy showing plenty of potential to carry the franchise.

Milwaukee Bucks land another star to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy

Although Williamson has struggled to stay available throughout his career, sliding him down to the second option next to Giannis would be an intriguing sight to see. In fact, this ultimately decreases the load and wear-and-tear on Williamson's fragile body, in contrast to being a primary option at New Orleans.

Moreover, a formidable twin-tower combination of Giannis and Zion should easily terrorize opposing teams in the frontcourt. Both superstars have similar play styles in terms of making an impact around the rim on both ends of the floor. With these two, Milwaukee should have no shortage of power, strength, and athleticism. Add in shooters like Gary Trent and Kevin Porter Jr., both Giannis and Zion should have sufficient space to operate down low.

While Giannis has consistently reaffirmed his desire to stay in Milwaukee, repeated playoff failures could finally push the two-time NBA MVP to take his talents elsewhere. Not to mention, Lillard's injury should threaten his tenure with the Bucks. However, if the front office adds a star like Zion, the move should be able to appease Giannis to stay.

New Orleans Pelicans kick-start a new era

For several seasons, the Pelicans believed that Williamson was the next big thing to power the franchise back to relevancy. While New Orleans managed to make the postseason in 2022 and 2024, it never enjoyed Williamson's full potential. In fact, the former first overall pick never appeared in any of their playoff games, due to injuries. It's worth noting that he has only played in 214 games across five seasons in a Pelicans uniform.

Rather than sticking with an injury-riddled star, the Pelicans can move on and swap him for role players Kyle Kuzma and Pat Connaughton. Both players have sufficient championship experience, which could make an impact on the court and in the locker room. However, the real prize of the deal for the Pelicans will be the draft picks.

It's safe to say that the Pelicans are convinced that Missi, Jones, and Murphy are solid locks as franchise building blocks. Their youth and talent should help the franchise usher in a new era. With these draft picks, New Orleans should be able to bolster their roster with the right talent to supplant their promising trio.

It's going to be a tough pill for New Orleans to swallow when they move on from Williamson. However, five seasons of mediocre play and unfulfilled potential is enough time to conclude that he wasn't the superstar that they had hoped for him to become.