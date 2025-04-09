Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells is responding to an apology from Charlotte Hornets player KJ Simpson. The two players collided in a recent Grizzlies-Hornets game, when Simpson undercut Wells. At the time, Wells was completing a dazzling fast-break dunk.

The collision caused Wells to fall awkwardly to the floor. He stayed there for several minutes. He had to be taken off the court on a stretcher, and game play was stopped for more than 20 minutes.

“I would never purposely do that to anyone. I'm just extremely sorry,” Simpson posted in part to Instagram, after the game.

Wells, who ended up breaking his wrist in the fall, responded cordially to Simpson's post.

“Much love brother. Thank you,” Wells said on Instagram.

This injury is just terrible news for Grizzlies fans. Memphis is getting ready to go to the playoffs, and Wells is now done for the season.

“It’s tough. I threw the pass and turned around and was doing our little touchdown celebration. When I got there, the first thing I saw was blood, and I’ve got a weak stomach,” Grizzlies player Ja Morant said, per NBA.com. “We’ve just got to stay with him and keep praying for him. It’s next man up. Obviously that hurts. Guys will just have to be ready.”

The Grizzlies have three remaining games this regular season. Memphis has a 47-32 record, and has won three games in a row.

Jaylen Wells has played well for the Grizzlies this year

Wells joined the Grizzlies after being drafted in the second round of the 2024 Draft. He played his college basketball at Washington State.

It has been a surprisingly good rookie season for the guard, before this injury. He played in every game this season for the Grizzlies. Wells also logged 74 starts for the Grizzlies in 79 games. He is known as a lock-down defender.

The guard closes out his rookie season in Memphis averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds a contest. Grizzlies fans wish him a healthy and speedy recovery.