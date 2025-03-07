There's no question current NBA stars and former players are in demand as podcasters. From The Old/Young Man and the Three, to Podcast P with Paul George, to Gil's Arena, to Call Him Vlade, big NBA names are dominating the podcast space (ok, the Vlade one isn't real, but the fact that you thought it was for a second shows just how many NBA podcasts there are!). But who are the highest paid NBA podcasters of all time?

That's a tricky question, since podcasters don't necessarily disclose all their financials. (HoopsHype has the closest thing to a definitive list so far, although they sorted by a combined NBA income plus podcast income). Podcasters' income is usually based on the number of sponsorship or endorsement deals they have — and those typically follow from the number of online followers a podcast has.

So while we might not know the exact figures all these pods are making, we can estimate the highest paid NBA podcasters based on their subscriber counts (we used YouTube as our measuring stick), so let's get to it.

Top 10 highest paid NBA podcasters

10. The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis

An unexpected NBA pairing that somehow works, Green bringing in Baron Davis as his co-host adds a Warriors fan-favorite from another era and an additional fun perspective to this pod. They currently sit at 210,000 subscribers.

9. Run It Back on FanDuel TV

You might not have had this trio on your podcast hosting bingo card, but somehow Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams, and Chandler Parsons pull it off with their surprisingly fun chemistry and high basketball IQs. Think of the show as “Three's Company” for the podcast generation. They've got 276,000 subscribers.

8. The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone

Patrick Beverley is an outspoken NBA personality who does plenty of talking ON the court, so it's no surprise he has a lot more to say off it as well. And it's no surprise that people want to listen to him, with his always spicy takes on hoop life. His podcast is backed by Barstool Sports and currently boasts 277,000 YouTube subscribers.

7. 7pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony

As the show's tagline explains, “7PM in Brooklyn isn’t a time. It’s a destination.” Indeed it is, with Melo leading the way and always being joined by an entertaining cast of characters (and all-stars). Anthony has 345,000 subscribers.

6. The Big Podcast with Shaq

Can Shaq do no wrong? No matter how many TV ads you see him in, somehow he runs no risk of overexposure. You can never have too much Shaquille O'Neal in your life. So enjoy his Big Podcast, then go buy an Epson printer, an Icy Hot patch, a Shaq-a-Roni pizza from Papa John's and finish your day with Shaq on the NBA on TNT. This NBA podcaster has 365,000 subscribers and counting.

5. Club 520 Podcast (Jeff Teague)

Jeff Teague was a sneaky good NBA player, and ditto for his appeal as an NBA podcaster. He's funny, authentic and his interviews are honest and always a good listen. It's no wonder he's up to 576,000 subscribers.

4. Podcast P with Paul George

The popularity of Podcast P became crystal clear when George announced he was temporarily suspending the show to focus on making a playoff push with the 76ers, and it turned into big news. Fans weren't happy — because as an NBA podcaster, Paul George is clearly going places. As a 76er? Not so much (at least not this season). His subscriber total is up to 785,000 (despite not putting out a new episode the past week and a half).

3. Gil's Arena

Gilbert Arenas has turned his personal basement into one of the choicest podcast studios in sports, with an always amusing and enlightening cast of NBA characters joining him for hot takes on the league's top news. His subscriber count at the moment is an impressive 948,000 listeners.

2. All The Smoke

This one goes to show that podcaster chemistry and a show concept are just as — if not more — important than the star power of the personalities involved. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were great role players in their NBA careers, but as co-hosts of this lively, subversive NBA podcast, they may have just found their best roles yet. They're north of 1,000,000 subscribers.

1. The Young Man and the Three

The podcast that made JJ Redick a breakout star — The Old Man and the Three — seemed like it would have to retire when Redick took the Lakers coaching job. Instead, the show reset the shot clock and called a new play — with co-host Tommy Alter fronting The Young Man and the Three under a new format, complete with a rotating A-list NBA who's-who of guests every episode. They've got 1.09 million subscribers and counting, and are on almost as big a roll as JJ Redick and the Lakers lately.

So there you have it. Judging by the subscriber totals and big name sponsorships involved in a lot of these pods, these are the 10 highest paid NBA podcasters at the moment. But there's always room for newcomers, so if you're an NBA player (or former player) with a unique viewpoint and a USB microphone, get going because you've got some catching up to do. And Vlade Divac, if you need a co-host for Call Him Vlade, holler at me!