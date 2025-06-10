The Utah Jazz were hoping that their franchise record of 65 losses would finally land them a top overall pick, which would've been used to pick a generational talent in Cooper Flagg. However, fans were disappointed after the Jazz were left with the fifth overall pick of the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

Nonetheless, the Jazz will still be selecting a top pick, which should bolster their roster if they make the right move. But historically, especially in recent years, Utah's front office has made some questionable decisions. Here is a look at Utah Jazz's 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in history.

1. Dante Exum – 2014

Dante Exum had a solid showing with the Australia Boomers in international competition. As a result, he was dubbed as a lottery pick, eventually becoming one after the Jazz selected him with the fifth overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

But while the talent was there, Exum was underwhelming in his rookie season off the bench before suffering a major injury in the 2015 offseason. After that, Exum never lived up to the bill of a lottery pick. In fact, he even had to impress overseas before returning back to the NBA.

2. Rodney Hood – 2014

Aside from the selection of Exum, Utah also picked up Rodney Hood from the same draft with the 23rd overall pick. Hood became a serviceable scorer for the Jazz, averaging 13.1 points per game. However, his selection wasn't exactly ideal, given that the Jazz missed out on the best player in the draft in three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, despite having a pair of first-round picks. As a result, not only did they miss out on Jokic, but the team didn't at least get to select another star like Zach LaVine.

3. Enes Freedom- 2011

Like the 2014 NBA Draft, the Jazz also possessed two first-round picks at the 2011 NBA Draft. However, it was also the same story where they fumbled on both occasions. With the third overall pick, the Jazz selected Turkish big man Enes Freedom, a polarizing figure off the court who wasn't afraid of voicing out his political criticisms. Freedom was a serviceable center, capable of dropping double-doubles. However, no one would classify him as a star.

4. Alec Burks – 2011

The other Jazz selection of the 2011 NBA Draft was Alec Burks, who was taken with the 12th overall pick. Burks was another offensive weapon for Salt Lake City. However, he didn't live up to first-round pick expectations. In addition to this, the picks of Freedom and Burks hurt a lot more when they had a chance to pick up four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Nikola Vucevic would've also been a better selection.

5. Shabazz Muhammad – 2013

The Jazz were one of the teams that missed out on getting their hands on two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2013 NBA Draft. Instead, Utah selected Shabazz Muhammad with the 14th overall pick before trading him for Trey Burke, who was picked ninth overall. As good as a scorer Burke was, in hindsight, no one would select him over the two-time NBA MVP or even four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

6. Trey Lyles – 2015

Jazz fans probably regretted selecting Trey Lyles with the 12th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. The Kentucky standout didn't live up to the bill and continues to be a role player at best in the NBA. To add insult to injury, the Phoenix Suns selected Devin Booker just a pick later. Today, he's arguably the second best player out of that draft class given how he has transformed into a star in Phoenix.

7. Taylor Hendricks – 2023

At the 2023 NBA Draft, Utah was keen on shoring up their frontcourt to supplant Walker Kessler. As a result, they picked up 6-foot-9 power forward Taylor Hendricks. Hendricks had an underwhelming rookie season, posting only 7.3 points per game in 40 appearances. To make matters worse, his sophomore year was cut short after a nightmare leg injury.

Selecting Hendricks isn't faring too well, given that the front office missed out on now key players Dereck Lively II and Cason Wallace. Both have made impacts for their respective playoff teams.

8. Udoka Azubuike – 2020

Picking late in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Utah decided to take their chance on Udoka Azubuike. The 6-foot-10 big man hardly saw any opportunities with the Jazz, especially with Rudy Gobert as the resident center at that time. In hindsight, it was a waste of a first-round pick given that they could've just gotten eventual impact players Jaden McDaniels or Desmond Bane.

9. Eric Maynor – 2009

With averages of 4.0 points and 2.8 assists per game in a Thunder uniform, Eric Maynor didn't play like a first-round selection. To make matters more interesting, several players drafted after him had much better careers. The list includes Patty Mills, Darren Collison, and three-time NBA champion Danny Green.

10. Cody Williams – 2024

At last year's NBA Draft, the team knew they were making a major step towards their rebuilding chapter by selecting with the 10th overall pick in 2024 which turned out to be Colorado star Cody Williams. Unfortunately, Williams had a pretty quiet season for a rebuilding squad, averaging just 4.6 points per game. Rookies selected after him that had a better rookie year include Dalton Knecht, Jared McCain, and Kel'el Ware.