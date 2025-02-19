Netflix’s latest basketball documentary, Court of Gold, takes fans deep into the drama of the 2024 Paris Olympics, shedding light on behind-the-scenes moments from Team USA’s path to victory. The six-part series, released on February 18, highlights untold stories surrounding the United States, France, and Serbia, among other teams, per BasketNews. One of the most unforgettable moments in the docuseries revolves around Kevin Durant’s electrifying group-stage performance against Serbia.

The future Hall of Famer was virtually unstoppable in the first half, pouring in 21 points in just eight minutes, knocking down five three-pointers without a miss. His dominance gave Team USA a 58-49 halftime lead and sent shockwaves through the Serbian squad.

Serbian Locker Room Meltdown

While Nikola Jokić and his teammates strategized on how to contain Durant, Serbia’s head coach, Svetislav Pešić, was visibly frustrated. The documentary captures an intense moment in the locker room where Pešić, overwhelmed by Durant’s brilliance, erupted at his players.

“Let’s see—if Durant, the best man on the court, who shoots 5-for-5 on threes, comes and puts a ball through your hoop… Whom are you guarding?” Pešić questioned.

His frustration boiled over as he continued, insisting his players should focus solely on Durant, declaring, “No other player is of your concern! He is your only concern! I should have assigned a different player to guard Durant! And he gets the ball as if… he is alone as a ghost!”

Despite Pešić’s halftime adjustments, Serbia had no answer for Team USA. Durant slowed down in the second half, adding just two more points, but the damage was already done. The Americans cruised to a 110-84 victory, with Durant leading all scorers with 23 points, while LeBron James added 21 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

Serbia Falls Short in Rematch

Serbia had another shot at redemption in the Olympic semifinals but fell short once again, losing 95-91. They rebounded in the bronze medal game, defeating Germany 93-83, while Team USA sealed their gold-medal run with a 98-87 victory over France in the final.

If you watched these matchups, it actually looked like Durant was unguardable and couldn't miss. This is a very reasonable crash out for the Serbia coach.

With four Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024), Kevin Durant has solidified himself as the greatest scorer in Team USA history, amassing 518 total points—the most by any American player. He also became the first male athlete to win four Olympic golds in a team sport, further cementing his legacy as one of basketball’s all-time greats.