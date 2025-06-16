While LeBron James will soon become an NBA player longer than any other person in history, the ‘King' apparently has no interest in sliding down the bench and becoming a coach.

James, while talking to ‘Mind the Game' co-host Steve Nash, who coached the Brooklyn Nets years after retiring from the NBA as a player, made it clear that when he's done playing, he will not be following in the footsteps of many who transitioned into coaching.

“There's no way. There's no way, guys… It ain't happening. No team. Zero chance,” James said in response to a viewer's question about which team he would coach if he were to do so. Nash, immediately after reading the question aloud, also directly told James, “Please don't coach.”

"There's no way… It ain't happening. No team. Zero chance." LeBron James on the chances of coaching an NBA team 😅 (via @mindthegamepod)pic.twitter.com/qX9ufTnAGJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

James has long been considered one of the smartest players in the NBA, with other players and coaches remarking on his ability to remember games and plays from years earlier, as well as recognizing other teams' plays before they happen.

Article Continues Below

Still, coaching, especially in the NBA, has proven to be an incredibly difficult task. Not only is it difficult to win games and championships, very few coaches in the league last more than a few years, even with many games and a championship under their proverbial belt. This is evident by the fact that only two current coaches — the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr — were hired before September 2020.

James has also expressed interest in becoming an NBA team owner after he retires from playing, which would effectively rule out strolling the sidelines of each game as a coach. In particular, James has said he wants to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas, which has long been rumored to be among the top locations for an expansion team.

According to Forbes, James has a net worth of $1.2 billion, which would be among the lowest on the list of current NBA principal owners, especially those who bought their team recently. Team prices have skyrocketed all around sports, and in March, the Boston Celtics were reportedly sold for $6.1 billion, a record in North American sports, to a group headed by private equity executive Bill Chisholm.

Although James, 40, has not confirmed that he will return next season, it is expected he will do so, in the process becoming the first player in NBA history to play more than 22 seasons.