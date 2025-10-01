The New York Knicks have reestablished themselves as one of the NBA’s most serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. After coming within two wins of the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 campaign, only to fall short against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, New York heads into the new season with both momentum and pressure.

The front office had a strong offseason, building a roster that looks more balanced and versatile than in years past. Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart give the Knicks one of the deepest starting groups in basketball, while Mike Brown’s arrival as head coach provides a fresh tactical approach.

Still, no matter how much the roster has improved, the success of the Knicks will hinge on one player above all else: Jalen Brunson. Entering his eighth season in the league, Brunson is coming off a campaign in which he averaged 26.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 65 games, despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

His importance only grew in the playoffs, where he averaged 29.4 points per game on 46 percent shooting and demonstrated that New York would go as far as his shot-making and leadership could carry them. With a fully healthy ankle and the best supporting cast of his career, Brunson is poised to take yet another leap. Here are three bold predictions for him in the 2025-26 Knicks season.

Brunson will establish himself as a top-5 MVP candidate

Jalen Brunson has already proven he can lead a winning team. His regular-season numbers the past two years have been elite, and his playoff production has elevated him into the conversation of the league’s most valuable guards. Last season, his 26 points and 7.3 assists per game came despite missing 17 contests due to an ankle injury. The Knicks managed to survive in stretches without him, but the difference in offensive fluidity was stark. In the postseason, when every possession slowed down, Brunson’s ability to score off the dribble and create looks out of nothing was the singular factor keeping the Knicks alive against Indiana.

Very few players can guard Jalen Brunson on an island https://t.co/j8VIZb4JLg pic.twitter.com/N8TuAVCtXN — perc 🪼 (@cookupperc) September 15, 2025

This year, the conditions for an MVP-type leap are aligning. First, Brunson’s health is no longer in question. During Knicks media day, he confirmed his ankle is fully recovered and that he is “100 percent” ready for the grind of the season. If he can log closer to 75 or 78 games rather than 65, his counting stats will naturally rise while giving the Knicks more stability in the standings. Second, the East looks significantly weaker than it did a year ago. The Bucks and the Cavs remain dangerous, but with questions surrounding other traditional contenders, the Knicks could realistically finish as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed if their roster gels.

Brunson has the narrative working for him as well. He’s the engine of a franchise hungry for its first title since 1973, and voters will notice if he leads them to the top of the conference. A season where he averages around 27 points, 8 assists, and shoots near 40 percent from three on a 55-win team would put him firmly in the top five of the MVP race. The Knicks have multiple stars, but there’s no denying who their most valuable player is, and Brunson will have the opportunity to showcase that dominance night after night.

Brunson will average career-high assists under Mike Brown

Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks were built around effort, defense, and isolation-heavy offensive sets. While that formula brought them back to relevance, it also had limitations, particularly in terms of playmaking creativity. Mike Brown’s arrival as head coach signals a shift. Brown has consistently emphasized ball movement, spacing, and dynamic offensive sets throughout his career, and this bodes well for Jalen Brunson’s assist numbers.

Last season, Brunson posted a career-high 7.3 assists per game, but that came in an offense where much of the responsibility was still isolation-heavy, with Brunson creating shots late in the clock. With Brown at the helm, Brunson will have more structure to work with. The Knicks’ offseason additions and growth in depth give him more passing options than ever before.

Karl-Anthony Towns offers pick-and-pop spacing, Mikal Bridges is a reliable spot-up shooter who thrives in catch-and-shoot situations, and OG Anunoby’s off-ball cutting makes him an easy target when defenses collapse on Brunson. Josh Hart, meanwhile, is a connector who keeps plays alive and ensures possessions don’t stall.

Jalen Brunson during his college days at Villanova 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n2sd5RSfKk — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 16, 2025

The Knicks’ roster has balance, which is something Brunson hasn’t truly experienced since his Villanova days. Surrounded by high-IQ wings and a stretch big, Brunson will find more opportunities to rack up assists by simply trusting the system. It would not be surprising if he cracks the 8.5 to 9.0 assists per game mark, which would be a career-best and place him among the league’s top playmakers. That number might not be as eye-catching as his scoring, but it would underscore just how much Brunson controls the tempo and rhythm of the Knicks’ offense.

Brunson will deliver the Knicks’ best playoff run since 1973

As impressive as Jalen Brunson’s regular-season statistics have been, his postseason numbers are what truly set him apart. The 29.4 points he averaged in last year’s playoffs came on efficient shooting, and those performances established him as one of the most reliable postseason guards in the NBA. Simply put, Brunson doesn’t shrink under pressure; he thrives in it.

ESPN ranks Jalen Brunson as the 10th best player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/d83J9svuyc — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) September 25, 2025

The Knicks haven’t reached the NBA Finals since their 1973 championship, but this season represents their clearest path in decades. The East is vulnerable. Milwaukee’s core is aging, Boston has its own health concerns, and the Pacers, while dangerous, may not have the depth or defensive chops to sustain another long playoff run. If New York stays healthy, it will have the defense, shooting, and star power to match up with anyone in the conference.

At the center of it all will be Brunson. Bold prediction number three is that he will guide New York to its best playoff run since that 1973 title, at the very least reaching the Finals. With Towns giving him a true offensive co-star, Bridges and Anunoby locking down opposing wings, and Hart filling in the gaps, Brunson won’t have to shoulder every burden. Yet his ability to take over late-game possessions will remain the difference-maker.

He’s already proven he can average nearly 30 a night in the playoffs. With an upgraded roster and a coach who understands how to maximize stars, Brunson has the tools to take the Knicks all the way.