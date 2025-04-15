It doesn't seem all that long ago that the MVP discussion between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was just heating up at the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season. In the blink of an eye, the 82-game season is over, and it's once again time to decide who deserves which end-of-season honors and awards across the NBA.

Once again, this year's race for the MVP award was a tight one between Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, and others. The same can be said for the Rookie of the Year award, Most Improved Player, and Defensive Player of the Year. For the first time in many years, there wasn't a clear-cut, sure-thing favorite in each category, which makes the NBA awards voting process so much more fascinating.

As the league prepares for the start of the SoFi Play-In Tournament and the playoffs, we turn our attention to picks for this year's awards.

While this is not an official ballot used by the NBA to determine the recipients of this year's awards, these are my choices with reasons as to why each player earned their spot for MVP, All-NBA teams, and so much more.

Most Valuable Player award – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

2. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

4. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

5. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

At the All-Star break, there was no separation between Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP. However, as the Oklahoma City Thunder began to pull away in the Western Conference, SGA elevated his play to new heights.

Shai closed the season scoring at least 25 points in 21 of 23 games, including 51 points against the Houston Rockets on March 3. Between leading the league in scoring, being one of the best perimeter defenders at the point guard position, and leading his team to 68 wins, it's hard to imagine Gilgeous-Alexander not winning the MVP award.

As amazing of a season as Jokic had, becoming just the third player to average a triple-double, Denver struggled to hold onto the 4-seed in the West. While Jokic may be the more valuable player in the sense that the Nuggets wouldn't have made the playoffs without him, Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player this season.

Jokic is 100 percent deserving of being the NBA's MVP again, and those who do vote for him shouldn't be criticized. But Gilgeous-Alexander was a scoring machine and matched his offensive production on the defensive side of the court. That is why he is this season's MVP in my eyes.

Rookie of the Year award – Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)

1. Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)

2. Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

3. Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

The Rookie of the Year race is a really tough one to decide. On one hand, you have Stephon Castle, who led all rookies in scoring and then became the focal point of the San Antonio Spurs with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox out. Then there is Zaccharie Risacher, who steadily improved and helped make the Atlanta Hawks a threat as a play-in tournament team.

While Castle may have been the best rookie performer this season, Risacher's journey was the most fascinating, given that he went from being a bench player barely in the rotation to being Trae Young's right-hand man on the wing in Atlanta.

Although Castle will probably win this award, Risacher has been very undervalued for his accomplishments.

Most Improved Player award – Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks)

1. Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks)

2. Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

3. Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers)

Out of all the different categories, the Most Improved Player award is the toughest to decide this season. So many players took a step in the right direction, which is why it's time that the NBA adopt a new honor called the “Most Improved Players Team,” which could consist of 10 players: five on the first team and five on the second team.

We have the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, so why not add this to honor more players?

For example, Deni Avdija had a terrific season with the Portland Trail Blazers and was one of the league's most improved players, given that he's taken a step towards stardom with his new team compared to being a role player with the Washington Wizards last season. Amen Thompson is another player who improved drastically compared to last season.

However, this award seems to be between three players: Dyson Daniels, Cade Cunningham, and Ivica Zubac.

Daniels is the one who gets the nods in my books since he replaced Dejounte Murray's role next to Trae Young with ease and has emerged as a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

This season, Daniels recorded 229 total steals, making him the 11th different player in league history to ever reach this mark. In his third season, Daniels broke out in a huge way and has become one of the faces of the young Atlanta Hawks' core.

Defensive Player of the Year – Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

1. Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

2. Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

3. Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

Who someone picks for Defensive Player of the Year will be the most opinionated of all the award debates. Do you take the best defensive player on the best defensive team, do you take a big man who leads the league in blocks, or do you choose someone who encompasses the definition of the best defensive player in the league?

While many will argue that his campaign for this award started after the All-Star break, Draymond Green was once again one of the best all-around defenders in the NBA this season. The arrival of Jimmy Butler and the success of the Golden State Warriors helped his case during the second half of the season, but the Warriors finished seventh in defensive rating as a team because Draymond was their anchor.

He continuously made stops late in games when the Warriors needed them, and he did so on the biggest stage possible while the Dubs were on national television. That is why many voters changed their minds from Evan Mobley, Dyson Daniels, and others in favor of Green.

Should he win the DPOY award, Green will become the seventh different player to win the award at least two times.

Coach of the Year award – JB Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons)

1. JB Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons)

2. Kenny Atkinson (Cleveland Cavaliers)

3. Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets)

This has been an amazing season for the Detroit Pistons. Even if they lose their first-round series to the New York Knicks, what JB Bickerstaff accomplished with this organization in his first season is worthy of a standing ovation.

One season after winning only 14 games and tying the NBA record for the longest losing streak of 28 games, the Pistons finished with a 44-38 record. Cade Cunningham became a clear All-NBA player under Bickerstaff, Jalen Duren's overall game evolved, and a new belief exists in Detroit.

For once, it's actually fun to watch and cheer for the Pistons, which is why Bickerstaff is very deserving of this award. However, there is a not-so-fun fact associated with this award, as only two of the last eight recipients of the Coach of the Year honors are still with their respective teams — Mark Daigneault (OKC, 2023-24) and Tom Thibodeau (NYK, 2020-21).

Sixth Man of the Year award – Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)

1. Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)

2. Malik Beasley (Detroit Pistons)

3. Ty Jerome (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Payton Pritchard has been the clear runaway favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award for the majority of the season. While Malik Beasley and Ty Jerome have been essential secondary contributors for the Pistons and Cavaliers, respectively, Pritchard has made the Celtics an even more dangerous team than they already are as defending champions.

In 80 games, 77 of which he came off the bench for this season, Pritchard averaged career highs in points (14.3), rebounds (3.8), assists (3.5), and field goal percentage (47.2 percent). He also shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range and knocked down a career-high 255 triples, the fifth-most in the league this season.

Although Beasley's impact was likely greater in terms of Detroit being able to make the playoffs, Pritchard was easily the best bench player in the league this season.

All-NBA Teams

First Team:

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

C Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

F Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

G Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

It wouldn't make sense for anyone's picks for the All-NBA First Team to be any different than their top five in the MVP vote, right? I mean, you chose those five players as the best in the league, so picks for the All-NBA team should be reflective of those decisions.

There are no surprises here. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic headline the All-NBA First Team once again, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell round out the list. While some will argue that Mitchell shouldn't be on this list, he was the leader of a 64-win Cavaliers team. Mitchell will be on the All-NBA First Team, no questions asked.

Second Team:

G Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

G Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

G Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

F LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

C Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Anthony Edwards is a lock to be on the All-NBA Second Team if he isn't the media's choice over Mitchell for first-team honors. Cade Cunningham should also be a for-certain All-NBA pick because of what he accomplished in Detroit this season. His improvements and the team's turnaround are a product of his hard work and leadership.

Nobody should be surprised to see Stephen Curry and LeBron James making the All-NBA list again. Without Curry, the Warriors probably aren't in a playoff position, and what LeBron accomplished at 40 years old is amazing. James finished the regular season averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The final spot for the All-NBA Second Team is definitely up for debate between Karl-Anthony Towns, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Brunson. I went with Towns because he was the difference for the New York Knicks this season and was a borderline MVP candidate during the first half of the season. When Brunson was hurt, Towns was the one who held things together for the Knicks, and he posted 58 double-doubles for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Third Team:

G Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

G James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers)

F/C Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

G/F Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

C Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

If Brunson and Mobley don't make the All-NBA Second Team, they will be two of the final five players to receive All-NBA Third Team honors. Mobley improved a lot as a two-way threat in the post and on the perimeter, which was equally as important as Mitchell's leadership in Cleveland this season. He is a big reason why the Cavs have a chance to make a push for the NBA Finals.

Much like how Mobley has positively impacted Cleveland on both ends of the court, Jalen Williams has made a similar impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams averaged career highs in points (21.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (5.1), and steals (1.6). Williams also shot 48.4 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from 3-point range, helping lead the Thunder to an NBA-best 68-14 record.

James Harden was the one constant on a very successful Los Angeles Clippers team this year, and Alperen Sengun was the driving force behind the Houston Rockets' success. Whereas Harden was one of eight players to average at least 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season, Sengun was one of five players to average at least 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

All-Defensive Teams

First Team:

F Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

F/C Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

G Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

G Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks)

G/F Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Much like how my All-NBA First Team reflected the MVP voting, the three players I gave votes to for Defensive Player of the Year got All-Defensive First Team nods here. Draymond Green, Evan Mobley, and Amen Thompson have been elite defenders all season, as have Dyson Daniels and Luguentz Dort.

Daniels finished the season with 229 steals, an average of 3.0 per game. No star in this league wants to be guarded by Daniels because he is a menace when it comes to utilizing his long wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and jump shots. Dort is just a player with endless energy. He is one of the hardest players in the NBA to score against, and he set the tone for the Thunder to become the best defensive team in the NBA.

Second Team:

F/C Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

G/F Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

C Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers)

F Toumani Camara (Portland Trail Blazers)

Aside from leading the league in scoring and likely winning MVP as a result, Gilgeous-Alexander was also a driving force behind the Thunder's defensive success this season. Shai averaged 1.7 steals per game and recorded 131 in total, second in the league behind Daniels.

Much of the same about Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander can be said of Jalen Williams too, as his defensive versatility is comparable to that of Jaylen Brown with the Boston Celtics.

It would be quite an accomplishment for three Oklahoma City players to make the All-Defensive list. No team in the league has had more than two All-Defensive selections in a given season since Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, and Brook Lopez achieved this during the 2019-20 season that finished in the NBA Bubble.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is a given for one of the two All-Defensive teams, and Ivica Zubac should be as well. Zubac has been one of the league's most improved players on both ends of the court. The 7-footer has been the anchor of the LA Clippers' defense, and he ranked seventh in individual defensive rating this season.

While you don't hear much about the Portland Trail Blazers, Toumani Camara grew into a defensive force this season. Camara was tasked with constantly defending All-NBA talents in the West, and he led the league in drawing offensive fouls.

All-Rookie Teams

First Team:

F Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)

G Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

G/F Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

C Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

C Kel'el Ware (Miami Heat)

In addition to the three players I picked for Rookie of the Year, Alex Sarr and Kel'el Ware join them on the All-Rookie First Team. At one point in time, Ware soared up the rookie rankings and was considered a favorite for Rookie of the Year with Stephon Castle and Jaylen Wells.

Ware stepped up into a massive role for the Miami Heat next to Bam Adebayo, and although he still has plenty to work on, he checks off all the boxes in terms of having elite two-way potential. That is especially true given his ability to run in transition and thrive as a lob threat in pick-and-roll sets.

Sarr really isn't getting the love he deserves because he is with the Washington Wizards. In 67 games, the rookie big man averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4 percent from the floor. While his offensive efficiency is something the Wizards will look to perfect, his numbers are highly respectable. This was a fantastic first year in the NBA for Sarr.

Second Team:

C Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)

C Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

G Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards)

G Isaiah Collier (Utah Jazz)

C Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans)

Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, and Yves Missi were all starting centers for the vast majority of the 2024-25 season.

While some will make an argument for Edey to be on the All-Rookie First Team, his impact was not as great as those of Sarr and Ware. After all, Edey is 7'4″, so he should be averaging a double-double. The next evolution of his game will be following in Jaren Jackson Jr.'s footsteps and becoming a more well-rounded rim protector.

Clingan, on the other hand, was tied for seventh in blocked shots this year and was a menace at altering shots. If Clingan can continue to improve on offense, he will become a top-10 center in the NBA. In what was an injury-riddled season for the New Orleans Pelicans, Missi was healthy and led all rookies with 601 total rebounds this season. He ranked 19th in the league in rebounds.

Bub Carrington and Isaiah Collier have established themselves as starting-caliber guards for the Wizards and Utah Jazz, respectively. Collier led all rookies in assists this season, with Carrington right behind him. Both guards can make plays off the dribble, and they are each fantastic facilitators who make their teammates better.

It will be interesting to watch their development, especially in terms of opening their games to the perimeter.