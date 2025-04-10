Even though there are still games remaining on the NBA schedule, voters know who they are choosing for the Rookie of the Year award at this point. Will it be Stephon Castle, the heavy favorite, or could it be Zaccharie Risacher, the first-overall pick? What about Jaylen Wells and the season he's put together as a vital swingman and one of the best rookies in the league for the Memphis Grizzlies?

Whereas Castle is a focal point at the end of the season for the Spurs with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox sidelined, Risacher turned into a vital part of the Atlanta Hawks' success on the wing. Wells has also been a vital part of his team's success, and he helped put Memphis in a position to claim an actual playoff spot.

Unfortunately, Wells' season has come to an end, as the rookie suffered a broken wrist during a scary-looking fall against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. While running in transition and elevating alone for a layup, Wells was undercut by Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson, causing him to fall hard on his head and wrist.

It took several minutes for paramedics and the teams' medical staff to get the Grizzlies rookie situated on a backboard before transporting him to the hospital. Simpson took to social media in order to express his guilt and apologize to Wells. All has been forgiven between the two sides on a matter that could have been significantly worse than it turned out to be.

Wells has been fantastic this year for the Grizzlies, but it appears as if Risacher and Castle have the edge over him in the Rookie of the Year race. So which top pick will end up claiming this season's award?

For the final time this season, Castle sits at the top of the NBA Rookie Rankings.

1. Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs

Previous rank: #4

Stats: 79 games, 14.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 42.8 FG%, 28.3 3P%

Since the start of March, Castle has averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor. Although he has not established himself as a strong three-point shooter, Castle has checked off all the boxes for being a focal point of the Spurs' young core next to Wembanyama and Fox for many years to come.

His blend of athleticism and high basketball IQ allows Castle to play on or off the ball, and he plays with a sense of calmness that helps bring out the best in his teammates.

Over his last six games, Castle has averaged 19.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game with two double-doubles. At this point, it would be a surprise if the top player in the NBA rookie rankings didn't win the Rookie of the Year award.

2. Zaccharie Risacher – Atlanta Hawks

Previous rank: #5

Stats: 72 games, 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 45.0 FG%, 34.9 3P%

This has been a great season for the first-overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Some will criticize Zaccharie Risacher for not putting up gaudy numbers, but he played his role to perfection and is everything the Atlanta Hawks wanted on the wing.

Risacher has arguably been the Hawks' second-best player next to Trae Young down the stretch run of the season, and he recently recorded a career-high 36 points with five made triples against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 30. Since the start of March, Risacher has shot 38.1 percent from three-point range.

He should finish second in the voting behind Castle.

3. Jaylen Wells – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous rank: #2

Stats: 79 games, 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.5 FG%, 35.2 3P%

It is quite unfortunate that Wells won't be able to finish the season, especially since he had not missed a game all year. The 21-year-old was not an electric or explosive talent like Castle or Risacher, but he acted as a reliable presence on the wing for Memphis.

Not to mention, Wells proved that he could guard multiple positions and play at an All-Defensive-type level. Out of all the rookies in the league, Wells made the greatest impact on winning for his team, which is why he finishes top three in the NBA rookie rankings.

4. Alex Sarr – Washington Wizards

Previous rank: #4

Stats: 65 games, 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 39.7 FG%, 31.1 3P%

Like Risacher, Alex Sarr is subject to criticism because he didn't put up eye-popping numbers as the second-overall pick. However, Sarr showed consistent growth over his first year in the league with the Washington Wizards.

Early on, Sarr was nothing more than a lengthy big man who struggled with his footwork and defensive positioning. Now, Sarr is consistently scoring in double figures, and he looks a lot more comfortable as a help-side rim-protector.

Since the start of March, Sarr has averaged 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game with four double-doubles.

5. Zach Edey – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous rank: #3

Stats: 64 games, 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 57.9 FG%, 34.6 3P%

While he has been in and out of the rotation, Zach Edey's role has increased in the few games since Taylor Jenkins was fired.

The Grizzlies big man has registered five double-digit rebounding games over his last five contests, including a career-high 21 boards on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. He also recently had 17 points and 19 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Edey is not an athletic big man like others on this list, yet he plays his role as a rim-protector and strong rebounder in Memphis.

6. Kel'el Ware – Miami Heat

Previous rank: #6

Stats: 62 games, 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 55.7 FG%, 31.8 3P%

Kel'el Ware has been everything the Miami Heat hoped he would be next to Bam Adebayo. Aside from constantly winning the opening tip so Adebayo doesn't have to expend energy doing so, Ware gives the Heat another lob threat in pick-and-roll sets next to Tyler Herro.

In 62 games this season, Ware has recorded 14 double-doubles, tied with Yves Missi for the most out of all the rookies this year.

7. Donovan Clingan – Portland Trail Blazers

Previous rank: Unranked

Stats: 65 games, 6.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 57.3 FG%, 30.4 3P%

As a result of Donovan Clingan's play for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, Deandre Ayton has suddenly become expendable in the offseason. The Blazers rookie plays like a multiyear veteran given his understanding of what to do with the ball in the low post. He is also a strong shot-blocker who will get better defending in pick-and-roll situations.

Clingan has a strong foundation to build off to become a focal point in Portland for years to come. Do not be shocked if Clingan gets votes for the All-Rookie First Team despite not being inside the top five of the NBA rookie rankings.

8. Yves Missi – New Orleans Pelicans

Previous rank: #7

Stats: 73 games, 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 54.7 FG%

Yves Missi has been one of the only durable players for the New Orleans Pelicans this season as the team constantly deals with injuries. The rookie big man can play alongside other centers due to his athleticism, and he has paved a path for his secondary role in New Orleans moving forward. Missi leads all rookies in total rebounds (601) by a wide margin.

9. Isaiah Collier – Utah Jazz

Previous rank: #8

Stats: 71 games, 8.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 42.2 FG%, 24.9 3P%

Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier are going to be a really strong one-two punch in the Utah Jazz's backcourt. As the Jazz have continued to tank, Collier has made the most of his opportunities, averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 assists per game since the start of March. Despite playing in fewer games, Collier leads all rookies in assists this season (446).

10. Bub Carrington – Washington Wizards

Previous rank: #9

Stats: 80 games, 9.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 40.1 FG%, 33.9 3P%

Bub Carrington's all-around game is exactly what the Washington Wizards were lacking in their backcourt. Not only can he score but Carrington is a very willing passer who always looks to create opportunities for his teammates. Carrington leads all first-year players in minutes and is second in assists behind Collier.

He is well-deserving of a spot in the NBA rookie rankings.