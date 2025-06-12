NBA expansion has been a popular topic in recent years. Commissioner Adam Silver has often been asked about the idea. Silver has teased serious expansion efforts. Steve Hill, the CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, provided an intriguing update on potential NBA expansion in Las Vegas during an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints.

“The Commissioner has obviously talked about a couple of expansion teams,” Hill told ClutchPoints Wednesday. “He's mentioned Las Vegas. We have at least three credible groups who want to bring a team here… If they expand, I think Las Vegas has the best foot to put forward of any city out there. I mean, for all kinds of different reasons.

“We've got a great relationship with the NBA, we've been a basketball city. I've been here 38 years, it was a basketball city before I got here. And we got credible groups to be here… The experience around any game in Las Vegas is elevated because it's here. So, you know, all of those things line up, I think, exceptionally well.”

Hill also understands it is a “business decision” for the NBA and the owners around the league. If the NBA makes the decision to expand, though, Hill believes “Las Vegas has an excellent opportunity” to land a team.

Las Vegas has unquestionably become an NBA city. Not only does it host Summer League in July, but Las Vegas is also the home of the NBA Play-In Tournament championship. Additionally, NBA teams have held training camps at UNLV.

The city has been adding plenty of professional sports teams over the past decade such as the Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2028, the Athletics are expected to make Las Vegas their home in MLB.

It remains to be seen when NBA expansion will take place. However, it does seem likely that it will happen at some point. If the league decides to add more teams, Las Vegas will be seriously considered for NBA expansion.