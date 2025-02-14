Valentine's Day is not just for lovers, but it seems to be for NBA fans as well. They're having fun making Valentine's Day cards for several players in the league, and Luka Doncic and Bradley Beal have been at the top of everyone's jokes. In one card with Doncic on the cover, it says, “I wouldn't trade you for anything,” which is a knock on one of the biggest trades that happened between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Another card was made for Beal, and it said, “Hope you don't mind, but you're stuck with me.” Beal has a no-trade clause, and there's no way that he can be moved unless he waives it. It was one of the reasons why the Phoenix Suns couldn't do much at the trade deadline, but there were rumors that the Suns never approached Beal to see if he would waive the clause.

Another card was made for Gradey Dick, and it says “Come get this d—.” If that card was made in real life, that would be a little too R-rated ” for many. Giannis Antetokounmpo also got a card made, and it said, “I'm a freak but only for you.”

Hopefully, nobody is out here actually making these cards for their Valentine, but it wouldn't come as a surprise.

Luka Doncic, others getting clowned on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day seems to be full of love and also laughter for NBA fans, as some of the best basketball players are getting clowned on this special day. The good thing is that they most likely don't care, and they probably don't see any of it on social media.

Luka Doncic is one of the players who isn't bothered, and he has more things to worry about as he's trying to gel with his new team after surprisingly getting traded by the Mavericks. Doncic is now playing with the Lakers, and he's playing alongside LeBron James. After their first game playing with each other against the Utah Jazz, Doncic spoke about what it was like teaming up with James.

“He’s special, he sees the game in different ways than a lot of people,” Doncic said. “His IQ is insane. Having two guys like that on the court, I think is going to help the whole team out.”

After the All-Star break, Doncic and James should continue to build more chemistry with each other, and it'll be interesting to see if they can mesh well together.