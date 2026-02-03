Are we in store for another Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic MVP race? Now that Jokic is back on the court from his knee injury, it appears as if these two superstars will be battling one another through the end of the 2025-26 NBA season for the MVP award.

Luckily for Jokic, his knee hyperextension injury sidelined him for 16 games. During this stretch, the Denver Nuggets went 10-6, as Jamal Murray entered the MVP conversation last week.

The reason Jokic's 16 missed games are important is that he can only miss one more game this season to remain eligible for awards like MVP. Players must participate in at least 65 games to remain eligible for end-of-season awards and accolades.

There are 32 games remaining on the Nuggets' schedule, including seven back-to-back scenarios. Will Jokic play in all of Denver's games down the stretch run of the season?

If it were solely up to Jokic, he would never miss a game unless he literally couldn't step foot on the court. That is what happened after his knee injury, but even then, the three-time MVP wanted to return sooner than the Nuggets let him.

Whether or not the Nuggets look to reduce his minutes after the All-Star break and rest him for “load management” could very well be the difference between Jokic winning his fourth MVP or Gilgeous-Alexander winning his second straight award.

As of right now, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to hold the slight lead over the Nuggets' center, despite Jokic's big 31-point night after missing several consecutive weeks with his knee injury.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 48 games, 32.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 55.8 FG%, 39.1 3P%

After scoring 34 points in the Thunder's 121-111 win over Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander has now recorded at least 20 points in 120 consecutive games. He is closing in on Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record of 126 consecutive games with 20-plus points.

At this rate, SGA should be able to break the record on Feb. 20 at home against the Brooklyn Nets, assuming he doesn't miss one of Oklahoma City's next seven games.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the Thunder's leading scorer in 11 straight games, and he has scored below 25 points in just one of his last eight games. Although Oklahoma City has hit a rough patch as of late, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to push forward at the top of the MVP rankings.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets*

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 34 games, 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 60.9 FG%, 44.0 3P%

Jokic made a clear statement when he returned on Friday night against the LA Clippers, a game the Nuggets comfortably won 122-109. In just 25 minutes, Jokic had 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals while shooting 8-of-11 from the floor.

At no point in this game did Jokic look weak or out of rhythm from his knee injury, and he picked up right where he left off in December. It's certainly not too late for Jokic to catch back up to Gilgeous-Alexander in this MVP race, especially since he is still averaging a triple-double this season. Not to mention, the Nuggets are just a half-game behind the San Antonio Spurs for the 2-seed.

It will be interesting to see how the Nuggets utilize Jokic's minutes before the All-Star break and if he misses any games.

3. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 40 games, 33.6 points, 8.8 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 47.6 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Luka Doncic is beginning to put together a very compelling case to be right at the top of the MVP rankings with Gilgeous-Alexander, possibly even above Jokic. When Doncic is off the court, the Lakers' offense has been one of the worst in the NBA, and he is still leading the league in scoring at 33.6 points per game.

This past week certainly didn't help anyone attempting to catch up to Luka in the scoring race, as the Lakers' star averaged 35.5 points per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor. Doncic (29) currently trails SGA (34) for the most 30-point games this season, but his eight games with at least 40 points lead the league.

As good as Doncic is, the Lakers' struggles and inconsistencies are why he still finds himself in the No. 3 spot in the NBA MVP rankings.

4. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #4

2025-26 season stats: 45 games, 29.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 48.5 FG%, 36.2 3P%

Even with the Boston Celtics continuing to find success and tied with the New York Knicks for the 2-seed two weeks before the All-Star break, nobody wants to give Jaylen Brown the MVP attention he deserves.

Aside from being an All-Defensive caliber player this season, Brown ranks fourth in scoring behind only Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards. He is also averaging career highs across the board in points, rebounds, and assists.

Should the Celtics continue their upward trajectory in the East, possibly competing with the Detroit Pistons for the top spot in the standings, Brown will absolutely earn himself a top-five spot in the MVP voting this season.

5. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

Previous ranking: #5

2025-26 season stats: 42 games, 25.2 points, 9.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 46.0 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Only two players in the NBA are averaging over nine rebounds per game this season: Jokic and Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons are currently the best team in the East, and they are just two games behind the Thunder for the best record in the NBA. Factor in Cunningham averaging over 25 points per game, and it's clear to see why he is firmly inside the top five of the MVP race right now.

Not to mention, Cunningham's defensive abilities have oftentimes gone unnoticed because of his offensive skills. Cunningham has played a huge role in the Pistons ranking second in defensive rating this season. Much like how the Thunder go as Gilgeous-Alexander goes, the same can be said of Cunningham and his feisty Detroit squad.

Just missing the cut

6.Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs [Ranked No. 5 last week]*

7. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves [Ranked No. 8 last week]

8. Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets [Ranked No. 7 last week]

9. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks [Ranked No. 7 last week]

10. Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers [Unranked last week]

*Signals player is in danger of meeting 65-game minimum threshold for awards/accolades.