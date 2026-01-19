The 2025-26 NBA MVP race is shaping up to be one that comes down to who actually remains eligible. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to become the 13th player in league history to win back-to-back MVP awards, while Nikola Jokic has made a very compelling case to win his fourth MVP award in the last six seasons.

However, Jokic has not played since Dec. 29 as a result of hyperextending his left knee and suffering a bone bruise. Although the Denver Nuggets star continues to make good progress and is beginning to do light on-court work, it appears as if he still has work to do in order to get the green light and return to the court.

This has led many to wonder if Jokic will actually qualify for awards and All-NBA status this season, especially since he has already missed 11 straight games and will miss another on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As a result of Jokic's absence and inching dangerously close to the 17-absence cutoff, Gilgeous-Alexander has moved back into the No. 1 spot on ClutchPoints' NBA MVP rankings.

Will anyone be able to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder MVP, or will he etch his name in the history books alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and other legends in NBA history?

Here is what the top 10 of the NBA MVP rankings look like past the halfway point in the 2025-26 season.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 41 games, 31.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 54.7 FG%, 39.6 3P%

Not only did Gilgeous-Alexander average 31.0 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor, but he also ended up being awarded the Western Conference Player of the Week award. This marks the third time that SGA has been awarded the Player of the Week award this season, the most in the league.

Aside from being Player of the Week yet again, Gilgeous-Alexander extended his historic 20-point streak to 113 straight games. This streak was threatened on Thursday against the Houston Rockets, as the Thunder guard had a season-low 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting in a 111-91 win vs. Houston.

Gilgeous-Alexander is closing in on Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive games with 20-plus points, which would surely boost his resume for MVP.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets*

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 32 games, 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 60.5 FG%, 43.5 3P%

Whether or not NBA MVP voters penalize Jokic for missing games, assuming he returns in time and doesn't miss more than 17 games, is a big question in this MVP race. Looking at his numbers and impact alone, there is no argument that Jokic has put together one of the most historic seasons in NBA history in just 32 games.

But again, availability matters because of the 65-game minimum rule, and that could just sink Jokic's chances of claiming another MVP award.

Even if Jokic does return in a week or two, remaining in good standing with the participation rules, he won't be able to miss any games the rest of the way. Should this happen and Jokic remains available for Denver, it will be hard to argue against him winning this race over Gilgeous-Alexander.

3. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 38 games, 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 49.1 FG%, 36.7 3P%

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic remaining at the top of the MVP rankings, there is definitely a debate to be had for the next grouping of players and where they stand in the award race. Jaylen Brown is one of those players, as his sensational year in Boston continues.

Brown has recorded at least 25 points in seven of his last eight games, including five straight games. Not only is Brown scoring at a high rate, but he is also leading the Celtics to wins to put them in sole possession of the Eastern Conference's 2-seed behind only the Detroit Pistons.

As a result of Brown's recent hot streak, he now ranks fourth in scoring this season behind only Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Tyrese Maxey.

4. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers*

Previous ranking: #4

2025-26 season stats: 33 games, 33.3 points, 8.6 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 46.4 FG%, 33.7 3P%

One could make a very compelling argument for Doncic to be ahead of Brown in the MVP rankings, especially since the Los Angeles Lakers star leads the league in scoring at 33.3 points per game. Doncic also ranks fourth in assists and ninth in steals, proving that he is more than just the best scorer in the league this year.

The only players in Lakers history to average more points than Doncic this season are Elgin Baylor and Kobe Bryant. While Baylor averaged over 33.3 points per game in three different seasons with the Lakers, Bryant averaged 35.4 points per game during the 2005-06 season.

As of right now, it seems like Doncic's only path to truly being in the mix for the MVP award is if he can get the Lakers moving in the right direction up the West standings.

5. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs*

Previous ranking: #7

2025-26 season stats: 28 games, 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 3.0 assists, 2.6 blocks, 51.6 FG%, 38.2 3P%

Victor Wembanyama is sporting a new look on the court, as he and Keldon Johnson decided to shave their heads after losing 119-98 to the Thunder on Jan. 13. Since then, the San Antonio Spurs have not lost a game, and Wemby has been leading this team's top-rated offense.

After a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Wembanyama spoiled Anthony Edwards' career-high 55-point night with 39 points of his own.

As long as Wemby stays healthy, he and the Spurs have a chance to make a lot of noise in the Western Conference playoff picture. The problem for Wembanyama regarding the MVP race is that he can only miss three more games to remain eligible for end-of-season honors.

Just missing the cut

6. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons [Ranked No. 6 last week]

7. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks [Ranked No. 5 last week]

8. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves [Ranked No. 9 last week]

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks [Ranked No. 8 last week]*

10. Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns [Ranked No. 10 last week]

*Signals player is in danger of meeting 65-game minimum threshold for awards/accolades.