LeBron James wouldn't be where he is without the help of his longtime agent and friend Rich Paul. In addition to his role as an agent, Paul has had his hands full with his podcast Game Over alongside Max Kellerman.

However, not everyone is too keen about Paul having a podcast. One of those harsh critics is former NBA player Austin Rivers. On his podcast, Off-Guard with Austin Rivers, he viciously criticized Paul for having a podcast.

“Why do you have a podcast anyway?… You’re not a f*cking player,” he said. “I don’t know any other agents sitting there on a podcast talking trades. Plus, everything you say is going to be a representation of LeBron [James].”

Paul is the founder of the sports agency firm Klutch Sports Group. Among his clients includes Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Fred VanFleet as well as of course James. Lately, Paul has been using his podcast to call attention to certain issues, particularly those related to the Lakers.

Recently, he broke down his confrontation with Austin Reaves' agent, Reggie Berry. Additionally, he proposed the Lakers trade Reaves for Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. A proposal that landed criticism from Stephen A. Smith.

If that wasn't enough, Paul has used his podcast to say that the Lakers aren't title contenders. Also, he called out hip-hop legend Fat Joe, who told Paul that James was his “bread and butter” during a tense GOAT debate.

Rivers played 11 seasons in the NBA from 2012 to 2023.