The race to the bottom of the standings this year in the NBA could be one for the ages, with teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and Washington Wizards all hoping to bottom out and tank for a top draft pick. Next year's 2026 NBA Draft is projected to be loaded with star talent, including Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson and Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer.

Recently, Legion Hoops noted on X, formerly Twitter, that the combined records of the Nets, Pacers, and Wizards so far this year is 3-32, which is not great, to say the least.

Not far behind those teams are the New Orleans Pelicans, who have just two wins on the young NBA season and are also navigating an injury to Zion Williamson at the present moment.

The Indiana Pacers entered this year knowing they wouldn't be in real contention with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined due to a torn Achilles, but few could have predicted that they'd have just one win the better part of a month into the season. Meanwhile, the Nets and Pacers were expected to be inept this year, although even they have gotten off to a worse start than some would have imagined.

In any case, the NBA Draft lottery odds have flattened in recent years, making it so that middling teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, and not true NBA cellar dwellers, ended up with the top pick in the last two seasons. Still, that likely won't stop the Nets, Pacers, and Wizards from doing everything they can to increase their odds.