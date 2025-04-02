Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, has been told that he is being elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. Anthony was named a finalist for the Hall of Fame in February.

It shouldn't come as a shock to anyone that Anthony was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot, especially given that he was one of the best players of his generation.

Originally drafted third overall in 2003, the same draft as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, Anthony began his career with the Denver Nuggets. Carmelo spent seven-and-a-half seasons in Denver and ranks fourth in team history in total points and field goals made.

After being traded to the New York Knicks in 2018, Anthony became one of the faces of New York City sports. With the Knicks, Carmelo made six straight All-Star appearances and led the league in scoring at 28.7 points per game during the 2012-13 season. He finished third in the MVP voting that year while taking the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Upon leaving New York, Anthony played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Portland Trail Blazers before spending his final season with LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

In his final NBA season, Camelo averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while coming off the bench in 66 of 69 total games. As a result, the superstar forward was viewed as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Before entering the NBA, Anthony had already laid the foundation for his Hall of Fame resume with a decorated collegiate career at Syracuse. In just one season at Syracuse, Anthony led his school to the 2003 NCAA championship, their first championship, and was named the Most Outstanding Player with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the title game against Kansas.

Additionally, Anthony will go down as one of the best players in USA Basketball history. After earning a bronze medal with Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, and Tim Duncan at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, Carmelo became one of the program's co-captains with James and Wade. He would help lead Team USA to gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics.

Carmelo retired from the NBA in 2023 with career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range. He ranks 10th all-time in scoring with 28,289 career points and will forever be known as one of the most decorated players in terms of his collegiate, professional, and Olympic careers.