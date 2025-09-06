Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony fittingly picked Dwyane Wade to present him into the Hall. He also picked Allen Iverson; however, Anthony's connection with Wade dates back to the draft class of 2003 as two of three standouts, behind the No. 1 pick, LeBron James. Carmelo addressed the significance of that era and the level of hard work required for guys like him to lead a Hall of Fame career that will be officially enshrined in Springfield, MA.

Anthony revealed how his consistency is what he's most proud of, per Sirius XM.

“My level of consistence,” Anthony said. “Accolades come and go. Everybody has accolades in the NBA. Everybody has their own personal accolades. I just think the longevity, the level of consistency, along with the style of play, kind of transforming that small forward position in a sense. And reigniting the NBA with myself, LeBron, and D-Wade came in with the class to give the NBA a whole new face to follow, to believe in, and carry this league.

“Then, you start adding all the accolades. The 10-time All-Stars, the gold medals, the six-time All-NBA teams, scoring leader — all of that stuff is cool, but I think of the consistency that it took to reach those milestones,” Anthony concluded.

Heading into the 2003-04 campaign, Cavs' James and the Denver Nuggets' third overall pick in Anthony, headlined one of the most talented draft classes in NBA history. The Toronto Raptors drafted Chris Bosh at No. 4, and the Miami Heat selected Wade fifth overall. Bosh was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, Wade entered in 2023, and James will undoubtedly be a first-ballot inductee when he eventually becomes eligible.

James is entering his 23rd NBA season.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard come together for HOF photo

Hall of Fame forward and center Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard will be inducted into the Hall's class of 2025. The two former Lakers teammates won gold medals together in 2008 and combined for 18 All-Star appearances throughout their respective careers.

Ahead of their enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, Anthony and Howard posed for a picture alongside the rest of this year's Hall of Fame class.

Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, who are attending to present and are two members of the 2008 Team USA's Redeem Team, are also being enshrined into the Hall of Fame and featured in the photo.