With injuries to Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, the New York Jets were forced to go with Brady Cook at quarterback in Week 15. While the Jets have fallen behind the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-7, Cook has looked better than many have expected.

With just under 11 minutes left in the first half, Cook has completed 6-of-8 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He already has more passing yards than Fields did in three of his starts this season, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Cook's touchdown pass came from nine yards out to Adonai Mitchell. It marked the quarterback's first NFL touchdown pass and cut the lead to 14-7 at the time.

Brady Cook finds AD Mitchell for the Jets TD! It’s Cook’s first career NFL passing TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fDBdgGGRM6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars struck back though, scoring on a 13-yard touchdown pass. The Jags QB has been on fire to start the game, completing 8-of-12 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He has also run in a touchdown.

Whatever happens for the remainder of the Jets vs Jaguars clash, this will essentially be a tryout for Cook. As an undrafted free agent, he wasn't expected to see much playing time as a rookie, let alone make a start. New York, and the league at large, will learn a lot about Cook by the conclusion of the game.

The Jets seem headed towards a divorce with Fields. They already benched him in favor of Tyrod Taylor before his injury. New York is likely to use a top draft pick on a quarterback. But if Cook continues to play well, maybe he can join the 2026 backup conversation.