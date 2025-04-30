Charles Barkley has never been afraid to criticize NBA players and talking heads alike throughout his career. With the playoffs in the midst, the former superstar power forward critiqued the league again, only this time, he focused on personalities that cover the league at ESPN.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the Hall of Famer called out ESPN for how they talk about players in the league today. Barkley doesn't like how individuals at ESPN have talked about Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his example. He compares how the broadcast talks these days versus how they spoke during his time in the NBA.

“The clowns at ESPN they always make me laugh,” said Charles Barkley. “It's interesting how they were discussing Giannis this week, like, should Giannis want to leave. I clearly don't remember when I played, I don't remember them saying, we need to get Charles Barkley some help in Philadelphia or Phoenix. Or, Karl Malone some help in Utah, Patrick Ewing some help in New York. I don't remember guys in the media kissing my a**, or Karl's a**, or Patrick’s a**. Well, Giannis should want to leave Milwaukee now because he can't win a championship. I wonder where all the guys were when I played in the national media to get some help.

…”They were like loving the Lakers, loving the Celtics, loving Michael [Jordan], loving the Pistons, but I don't remember all these kiss a**** back in the day saying, ‘we need to get Charles Barkley some help because he can't win a championship in Phoenix.”

Although the former 11-time NBA All-Star used Antetokounmpo as his example, the Bucks star has already won a championship. That technically sets him a part from Charles Barkley, along with Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing, as neither of them had ever won a championship during their time in the league.

It's also notable that Barkley has been so critical of ESPN, as he's set to work for the network for the 2025-26 season. That includes everyone who's part of the Inside the NBA team on TNT.