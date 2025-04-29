Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley delivered another memorable exchange during Monday night’s broadcast of Inside the NBA, moments after the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a first-round sweep of the Miami Heat with a 138-83 victory.

As the crew discussed the lopsided series and the embarrassment of being swept, Barkley took the opportunity to jab at O’Neal’s playoff history.

“I was thinking about that tonight when they [Miami Heat] got swept,” Barkley said. “That’s the most embarrassing thing when you get sweep… and somebody [Shaq] got swept here seven times.”

Shaquille O’Neal immediately corrected Charles Barkley, setting the record straight.

“Six times and I got four rings,” O’Neal said.

Shaquille O’Neal highlights championship success as Charles Barkley challenges playoff shortcomings

Barkley pressed further.

“You couldn’t win one game?” he asked.

O’Neal responded with a sharp retort.

“And I still got four rings and got swept five-to-six times,” he said.

The exchange continued as Charles Barkley challenged Shaquille O’Neal’s greatness given his postseason sweeps.

“You couldn’t win one game and you consider yourself a great player?” Barkley said.

O’Neal countered by highlighting his success in the NBA Finals.

“In the Finals I won one game four times,” O’Neal said while counting on his fingers. “You see this… uno, dos, tres, cuarto.”

Barkley, refusing to concede the full point, jokingly trimmed O’Neal’s accolades.

“I’m only going to count three of those,” Barkley said. “Well, because Dwyane Wade won that fourth one.”

The playful back-and-forth between the two Hall of Famers has been a hallmark of Inside the NBA, blending sharp basketball analysis with humor. Monday’s moment was another example of how the chemistry between O’Neal and Barkley continues to entertain audiences well beyond the games themselves.

Shaquille O’Neal, who won championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, and Charles Barkley, who famously never captured a title, have frequently traded jabs about their respective careers. Their latest exchange came on a night when playoff dominance — and postseason shortcomings — were on full display.