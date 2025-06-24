Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg is ready to hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Flagg is considered the top pick in the draft, by nearly every analyst and scout. Ahead of the draft, Flagg is talking about some of his must-watch players in the NBA.

Flagg says he loves to watch Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum. The star named the list while speaking with Yahoo Sports.

Flagg will get his chance this coming season to compete against some of his Big 3. The Duke star is considered a near lock to go to the Dallas Mavericks with the first overall pick.

Flagg played this past season at Duke, where he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four. This was his only college season. Flagg is headed into the draft with several other Duke players, including center Khaman Maluach and guard Kon Knueppel.

Cooper Flagg is going to have a big night at the NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.
David Banks-Imagn Images
Flagg averaged more than 19 points and seven rebounds this past season at Duke. He made some breathtaking plays, including a dazzling array of stylish dunks while playing for the Blue Devils.

In college, arguably his best performance came in an ACC contest against Notre Dame. He scored 42 points in a Duke win, to set an ACC freshman scoring record. He also scored 27 points in his last college game, a loss to Houston in the Final Four.

With Flagg leading the way, Duke basketball won the ACC regular season title this year. Duke basketball also won the ACC tournament.

One of the many people at Duke who will miss Flagg is head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer said it was a pleasure to coach the big man. He thinks that Flagg will excel at the next level of basketball.

“He's not going to go into Dallas thinking he's got all the answers,” Scheyer said, per ESPN. “He's going to learn from Kyrie, he's going to learn from [Davis]. He's going to learn from Derek Lively and Jason Kidd and his staff. He's coming in to learn, and I think that's a special part about him.”

The NBA Draft starts Wednesday at 8:00 ET. It is being held in Brooklyn, New York.