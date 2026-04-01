The Seattle Seahawks are one of the favorites to contend for and maybe win the Super Bowl in 2026 as Mike Macdonald and company try to retool their roster to pursue a repeat as champions. However, free agency wasn't very kind to the defending champs, as Seattle was unable to keep a number of top contributors who hit the open market.

While John Schneider and the front office was able to keep both Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe around. However, Kenneth Walker III, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and Boye Mafe all left to bigger contracts on the open market.

That leaves a few spots that Seattle will want to patch up in the NFL Draft. The Seahawks did address some of those needs with some smaller moves in free agency, but the draft is one of the last chances to patch up those holes.

The Seahawks have limited resources to do that, with just four draft picks later this April. Seattle is currently slated to pick at Nos. 32, 64, 96, and 188. However, there are still some underrated prospects the Seahawks can target in the mid-to-late rounds. Here are the 3 best players flying under the radar that would make a good fit in Seattle.

Domani Jackson, Alabama CB

Domani Jackson is a former five-star recruit who started his career at UCLA before transferring to Alabama. He has solid positional size and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, so the athletic profile stacks up with that of an NFL corner.

Jackson improved a lot during his time at Alabama, as it was clear the impact that being in a better defensive ecosystem had on him. He is a gifted cover guy, but a poor tackler. That will likely keep him from being picked in the first few rounds of the draft or finding a starting role early in his career, but he can be effective as a rotational corner in Seattle.

The Seahawks have Jobe and Devon Witherspoon penned in as starters at outside cornerback, but the depth at that position took a big hit with Woolen signed with the Eagles in free agency. Adding someone like Jackson to the rotation would be a good move for Seattle in the draft.

Treydan Stukes, Arizona S

Safety is another position where the Seahawks likely have their starters set coming into 2026, but lost depth behind them in free agency. Julian Love is a great free safety and Ty Okada was a breakout player for Macdonald's defense last season, so the two of them will take most of the snaps at safety this season. However, Coby Bryant is now a Chicago Bear, leaving something to be desired with Seattle's depth.

Stukes played mostly in coverage during his time at Arizona, and he has a ton of range and is a great athlete. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he used that range to pick off four passes as a senior in 2025. He is a weak tackler, but a strong deep safety would be good to add to the room before the season starts for the Seahawks.

Kaelon Black, Indiana RB

The running back room is the most talked-about issue with the Seahawks roster at the moment after the departure of Walker. Seattle signed former Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal in free agency, but Zach Charbonnet is likely going to miss the start of the season after tearing his ACL in the playoffs.

That leaves just Wilson and George Holani in the running back room at the moment, which obviously isn't going to cut it. Expect the Seahawks to address their running back need in the draft, and Black would be a quality late-round option.

Black is listed at 5-foot-9, but he packs a punch at more than 200 pounds. While he leaves a little bit on the table in terms of explosiveness, the Indiana product is a very productive, hard-nosed runner that fits the identity Seattle has under Mike Macdonald. While Charbonnet is still out with the injury, Seattle just needs someone to pick up the hard yards and keep the offense on schedule, and Black could be just that.