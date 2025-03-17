The NBA MVP race is getting tight, and at this point, it's a two-man race between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It feels like Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner right now, but Jokic has a good case for winning the fourth one in his career. Players are now giving their opinions, and Draymond Green recently shared a take on who should win.

“If Joker was having this year statistically and all that, if he was having this year and never won MVP, he undoubtedly would be MVP, but because people have grown accustomed to him averaging those types of numbers, you kind of get a bump down from that,” Green said on his podcast. “Now in saying that when you look who has won MVP over the years I think it’s also very hard to deny Shai, and that’s where I think the voting system becomes a problem.

“The reality is it’s so opinionated. There’s no criteria, there’s none of these things. The reality is if you had a small committee, they’d probably make them Co-MVP.”

It's not a surprise to hear that people think that both players deserve the award, but it would almost feel like a disservice to the league and fans to make them Co-MVPS. Gilgeous-Alexander has a good case because he's leading the best team in the Western Conference and averaging 30 points a game.

For Jokic, he's having a better season than his previous MVP year, and he's keeping the Nuggets atop the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his case for MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be the frontrunner for the award as of now, and he recently shared his case on why he should walk away with the trophy, while also giving credit to his team.

“If I had the exact same numbers I have and we were tenth in the west, it wouldn’t matter,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’ve averaged 30 [points], and we’ve been in the Play-In, and I was fifth in the MVP ladder. The reason why I have my success is because of this team. It’s because of this group, and that’s all it’s really about. I always say it’s about winning, and when you win, everything falls into line.

“And I think because of that mentality, what are we, 12 games ahead of the next seed? I think that’s why we have that mentality where winning is all that matters, and everything else falls in line because of it,” Gilgeous-Alexander continued.

It will be an interesting next month for Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic as the two battle for the MVP.