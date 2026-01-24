The brotherly duo of Amen and Ausar Thompson are enjoying another matchup against one another as they squared off in the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The Thompsons have been around since 2023, entering the league as top 10 picks in the first round of that year's NBA draft. Amen has shined as a two-way player for the Rockets while Ausar has enjoyed being a defensive standout for the Pistons.

It makes sense for family members to show up whenever these two face off against each other. That was especially the case as their brother and mother attended the game on the special occasion, seeing the two score buckets throughout the first half.

Both Amen and Ausar Thompson are making an impact on Rockets-Pistons early 😤 The Thompson Twins’ brother and mom are in attendance to watch the twins go head to head 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8pjkh7qvI9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

How Amen, Ausar Thompson played in 1st half of Rockets-Pistons

Amen and Ausar Thompson enjoyed trading blows as the Rockets and Pistons are even at 52 points apiece after the first half ended.

Houston initially landed the first big punch as the team led 28-20 after the opening quarter. Despite this, Detroit fired back with a 32-24 display in the second period, showing they can keep up with their opponents going into halftime.

Houston only has one player scoring in double-digits so far: Kevin Durant. He leads the way with 18 points and three assists while Alperen Sengun comes next with nine points and two assists. Meanwhile, Detroit also has one player in double-digits: Jalen Duren. He produced 10 points and five rebounds throughout the opening half, while Ausar followed with eight points and four rebounds.

After this game, the Rockets will return home for their next two matchups. They host the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET and San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

On the other hand, the Pistons will remain at home for their next contest. They host the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.