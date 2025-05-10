Former NBA big man JaVale McGee is now suiting up for the Vaqueros de Bayamón in Puerto Rico’s top professional league, the Baloncesto Superior Nacional. Following his stint with the Sacramento Kings in the 2023-24 campaign, the 16-year NBA veteran made the leap abroad, signing his first international deal.

On Friday, three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee got into an altercation with Jonathan Rodríguez, a guard-forward for the Capitanes de Arecibo. The incident began when the two locked up and wrestled for position beneath the basket late in the second quarter. Despite giving up five inches in height to the 7-foot McGee, Rodríguez stood his ground and didn’t back down.

After a tense exchange, the former LA Lakers center grabbed Rodríguez by the neck and shoved him. Officials and teammates from both squads quickly stepped in to break up the confrontation before it escalated further. Both McGee and Rodríguez were ejected from the game as a result of the altercation.

Without JaVale McGee, the Vaqueros de Bayamón fell 87-94 to their opponents. Former Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte paced the team with 25 points, four assists, and two rebounds, while fellow ex-NBA veteran Danilo Gallinari chipped in with 16 points, nine boards, and three assists for the Vaqueros.

McGee logged just 24 minutes in Vaqueros de Bayamón’s loss on Friday, posting eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. It marked the first time in four games that the former NBA center failed to record a double-double.

Javale McGee in Puerto Rico's professional league

In the three games leading up to his ejection against Capitanes de Arecibo, McGee averaged 19.0 points and 12.7 rebounds, helping the Vaqueros go 3-0 during that span. Bayamón currently sits at 15-4 on the season, with three of those losses coming in games where McGee didn’t reach double figures in points or rebounds.

Next, the Vaqueros de Bayamón hit the road for a Sunday matchup against Cangrejeros de Santurce, led by former NBA center Hassan Whiteside.

Javale McGee will aim to make a stronger impact after a shortened outing on Friday.

McGee, who turned 37 earlier this month, played in 909 NBA regular season games between 2008 and 2024, suiting up for nine teams over 16 seasons. A three-time NBA champion with the Warriors (2017, 2018) and Lakers (2020), he also captured Olympic gold with Team USA in Tokyo in 2021.

He played for the Kings last season, averaging 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in just 7.4 minutes over 46 games off the bench. He didn’t land with an NBA team for the 2024–25 season and has remained a free agent since his contract with Sacramento ended in June.

McGee becomes the second veteran NBA player to join Vaqueros de Bayamón recently following the team's agreement with forward Danilo Gallinari in January. The signing marks a reunion for McGee and Gallinari, who were teammates with the Denver Nuggets from 2012 to 2015.