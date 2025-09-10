The NBA is set to see a surge in long-range shot attempts after approving a rule change that alters how end-of-period heaves are recorded.

As first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, beginning with the 2025-26 season, unsuccessful long-distance attempts at the buzzer will be counted as a missed field-goal attempt for the team but will no longer count against the player’s individual statistics. The change, aimed at encouraging more dramatic end-of-period shots, was tested during the NBA’s Summer League in July and received support from the league’s Competition Committee.

“So expect even more long-range shots from players this season,” Charania posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that the motivation for the change was to remove the statistical penalty that discouraged players from attempting desperation shots.

NBA rule change removes statistical risk, paving way for more long-range buzzer-beaters

Historically, many players hesitated to launch half-court or three-quarter-court heaves in the final seconds of a quarter, fearing the impact on their shooting percentage. The adjustment eliminates that concern while maintaining accurate team statistics.

The announcement came as the NBA held its preseason board of governors meeting Tuesday in New York, where commissioner Adam Silver and representatives from all 30 teams also addressed the ongoing controversy involving the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, and their financial ties to the bankrupt firm Aspiration.

For players, the shift is expected to change end-of-period strategies. Rather than holding the ball or passing it away to avoid a low-percentage attempt, stars and role players alike may feel freer to attempt long-range shots as the clock winds down.

The league hopes the modification not only encourages more attempts but also adds excitement for fans, with an increase in buzzer-beating opportunities from distances beyond the three-point line.